Ed Kuepper and Jim White Juggle Dates Again - Noise11.com

Ed Kuepper and Jim White Juggle Dates Again

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2021

in News

The Ed Kuepper and Jim White dates have once again had to be juggled due to Covid restrictions.

Due the latest failure of our federal government Ed Kuepper and pal, drummer Jim White have had to postpone seven of their recent shows. Those shows and the previously rescheduled shows have now been updated with new dates and can be found at edkuepper.com.

Tickets from all previous shows will be honoured at these new dates or if you choose a refund can be obtained at the point of purchase. Please contact your relevant outlet for precise details and conditions affixed to each performance.

Full (remaining) Ed Kuepper with Jim White dates below.
All shows on-sale now via edkuepper.com
(New Hobart dates tbc)

Thursday, July 15 – Archies Creek, Caravan Music Club
Friday, July 16 – Meeniyan, Town Hall
Saturday, July 17 – Macedon, Railway Hotel – SOLD OUT
Friday, July 23 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
Saturday, July 24 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
Friday, August 13 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre
Saturday, August 14 – Gold Coast, The Sound Lounge
Sunday, August 15 – Bellingen, No.5 Church St.
Monday, August 16 – Bellingen, No.5 Church St.
Thursday, August 19 – Sydney, The Factory
Friday, August 20 – Wollongong, The Music Lounge
Saturday, August 21 – Milton, Milton Theatre
Sunday, September 12 – Adelaide, The Gov
Tuesday, September 14 – Fremantle, Freo.Social
Wednesday, September 15 – Margaret River, The River Hotel

