Ed Kuepper and Jim White Juggle Dates Again - Noise11.com

The Ed Kuepper and Jim White dates have once again had to be juggled due to Covid restrictions.

Due the latest failure of our federal government Ed Kuepper and pal, drummer Jim White have had to postpone seven of their recent shows. Those shows and the previously rescheduled shows have now been updated with new dates and can be found at edkuepper.com.

Tickets from all previous shows will be honoured at these new dates or if you choose a refund can be obtained at the point of purchase. Please contact your relevant outlet for precise details and conditions affixed to each performance.