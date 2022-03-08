 Ed Sheeran Denies Copyright Infringement Allegations - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Denies Copyright Infringement Allegations

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Ed Sheeran defended his song Shape of You against copyright infringement claims in London’s High Court on Monday.

Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue claim his 2017 song infringes “lines and phrases” from their song Oh Why.

Representing Sheenan, Andrew Sutcliffe QC described Ed Sheeran as a “magpie” who “borrows” ideas from other artists to use in his own songs.

The case questions whether Sheeran “makes things up as he goes along” in his songwriting, or includes “collection and development of ideas over time which reference and interpolate other artists,” Sutcliffe told the court.

“Sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t,” the representative continued.

In the witness box, Sheeran responded to this comment by saying “if Mr Sutcliffe would have done his research,” he would have known he has cleared parts of songs with “lots” of artists in the past. Sheeran argued he was not aware of the song Oh Why while writing Shape of You.

Under cross-examination from Sutcliffe, he was asked how he could not be aware of Chokri as they were both regulars on the YouTube channel SBTV at the same time, Chokri sent messages to him on Twitter, and they met at a party.

“This is all stuff you’re saying, this isn’t stuff that’s true,” Sheeran replied.

Sheeran and co-writers Steven McCutcheon and John McDaid previously asked the High Court to declare they had not infringed Chokri and O’Donoghue’s copyright to avoid a trial but were unsuccessful.

Monday marks the second day of the hearing, which is expected to last three weeks.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October

Leon Bridges will return to Australia in September and October for Chugg Entertainment.

1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion and Dua Lipa Have A Duet Together

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are joining forces for a new collaboration.

2 days ago
Florence + The Machine. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘Heaven Is Here’

Florence + The Machine have released another new single, 'Heaven Is Here'.

2 days ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Sued Over ‘Levitating’ Copyright

Dua Lipa has been accused of infringing two songwriters' copyright with her 2020 single Levitating.

2 days ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles New Song Due Soon

Harry Styles is to make his eagerly-awaited music comeback next month.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Lady Gaga To Tour Europe

Lady Gaga has announced her “The Chromatica Ball” Tour for summer 2022.

2 days ago
Gang of Youths
Australian Albums: Gang Of Youths Have Australia’s Number One Album

The third studio album for local rock act Gang of Youths called "angel in realtime" has shot straight into the No.1 spot, giving them their second successive ARIA chart-topping album.

4 days ago