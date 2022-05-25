Ed Sheeran Remixed By Denise Chalia - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has released his latest ‘2Step’ remix by Irish-Zambian singer-songwriter Denise Chaila.

Sheeran is releasing a series of remixes of the track from his latest LP ‘=’ with artists from across the globe.

Ed working with rising talent Denise on the remix comes after she just supported him on the Irish leg of his ‘Mathematics Tour’.

She said: “I feel like I’m dreaming or sleepwalking. This is without question the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my career so far to grow my aspirations beyond the limits of my own expectations.

“Being asked to remix ‘2step’ was a dream, and being Ed’s support act was beautiful because mostly, it was him supporting me. Offering my voice to a song about pushing through difficulty to dance inside joy was, honestly, the perfect way to approach the immensity of what these opportunities mean to me.

“This has been affirming, emboldening, and beautiful and I hope what I managed to do here feels good, and right and does justice to Ed’s heart for this song.”

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran released another remix of ‘2Step’ featuring Ukrainian band Antytila to raise funds for Music Saves UA.

Over the next 12 months, worldwide record royalties from YouTube streams of the official visualiser for the song and Warner Music’s proceeds from such streams, will be donated to the fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help to Ukrainians caught up in the conflict.

After exchanging messages on social media, it was decided that Antytila – who became soldiers amid the war – would add their own poignant verse, a message of hope, in Ukrainian.

Ed filmed the official video for ‘2step’ featuring Lil Baby in Kyiv, Ukraine last year.

Meanwhile, Denise is set to play her biggest headline show to date at Limerick’s King John’s Castle on August 20.

