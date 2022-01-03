 Ed Sheeran Says South Park "Ruined His Life" - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on January 4, 2022

Ed Sheeran has reflected on the South Park episode that “ruined” his life.

During an interview with Slam Radio, Sheeran claimed Americans didn’t know about stereotypes around red hair until a 2005 episode of the animated series.

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for,” the Thinking Out Loud singer said. “But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America.”

The episode, written by Trey Parker, depicts main character Eric Cartman doing a school presentation about “gingervitis,” a condition he said caused kids to have pale skin, red hair, and no soul.

“That episode of South Park fucking ruined my life,” Ed jokingly continued. “I was going to America and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, people like my hair?’ And then, I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life.”

Despite his issue with the episode, Sheeran insisted he is still a fan of the series and hopes to voice a character for it in the future.

