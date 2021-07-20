 Ed Sheeran To Play Free Gig For 700 Fans - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran To Play Free Gig For 700 Fans

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran is set to play an intimate free concert at the grand opening of the HMV Empire in Coventry.

To celebrate the launch of the new venue and to mark the 100th birthday of the iconic retailer, the 30-year-old pop star is set to perform for 700 lucky fans at HMV Empire in Hertford Street on August 25.

The venue has relocated from Far Gosford Street in the city in central England and has benefited from a £500,000 makeover.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker said in a statement: “HMV is a store that I spent a lot of time in growing up and a place where I discovered lots of new music, so I’m looking forward to celebrating this milestone with them.”

Phil Rooney and Dave Brayley, the co-owners of the veenue, said: “To have Ed Sheeran – one of the world’s biggest artists – not only coming to Coventry but performing in our new venue, the HMV Empire, is simply mind-blowing.”

Those who wish to enter the ballot for tickets must be over 18 and will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the venue.

The HMV gig news comes days after Ed was reportedly forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a COVID case.

The Grammy-winner was informed that he had been in close proximity with someone who had tested positive for the virus and although he has since tested negative, he’s had to remain in isolation for 10 days.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column last week: “It’s a bit of a nightmare for Ed, but what can you do?

“He’s obviously followed the rules and headed straight home when he was told to.

“He has taken several tests which came back negative but that doesn’t make a difference so he’s just getting on with whatever he can do from home.

“He has absolutely no idea when he came into contact with somebody with Covid. He was at Wembley for the Germany game but that seems a bit too far back — but there’s just no telling exactly when and where it happened.”

However, Ed will be out of isolation in time for the HMV appearance.

