 Eddie Van Halen Guitars Go To Auction - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen Guitars Go To Auction

by Music-News.com on October 22, 2020

in News

Eddie Van Halen axe-slayer’s 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body and a second EVH, both of which Eddie partly designed, will be sold as part of the upcoming ‘Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll’ auction in December.

Both instruments are estimated to fetch anywhere between £31,000 to £62,000 ($40,000 to $80,000).
Darren Julien, the CEO of Julien’s Auctions, commented: “We are honoured to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

The auction was announced prior to Eddie’s passing earlier this month, following a “long and arduous battle” with tongue cancer.

The extensive sale will include 700 artefacts and memorabilia from music legends such as Kurt Cobain, Prince, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, David Bowie, Guns N’ Roses, Bob Marley, Elton John, Whitney Houston and many more.

The auction takes place in Beverly Hills and online on December 4 and December 5 via www.juliensauctions.com.
Meanwhile, Jack White recently used the cobalt blue guitar Eddie had designed for him during a tribute to the late rocker on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The former White Stripes musician ditched his own guitar in favour of the custom-made instrument to perform his song ‘Lazaretto’.

Just before ‘SNL’ went on air, Jack revealed his tribute plans on Instagram.

He wrote: “i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir (sic).”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

McCartney III
Paul McCartney Confirms McCartney III Album

Paul McCartney has confirmed his new album ‘McCartney III’ is coming in December.

2 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Richie Sambora Is Open For A Bon Jovi Reunion

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has given fans of the band a glimmer of hope for another reunion after revealing he'd consider a get together for "a special situation".

14 hours ago
Michael Jackson, Noise11, Photo, music news
Leaving Neverland Director Is Working On A Sequel

Director Dan Reed is working on a sequel to his Emmy award-winning documentary Leaving Neverland.

15 hours ago
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Lukather Reveals New Toto Line-up

Toto has a new line-up with members of Huey Lewis & The News, Prince’s band and Ringo’s band joining the new look Toto.

2 days ago
Mike McClellan Letter To America
Mike McClellan Delivers Powerful ‘Letter To America’ With Bob Dylan’s Approval

Bob Dylan has signed off on a new song ‘Letter To America’ by Australian singer songwriter Mike McClellan approving of the use of one of his lines in the song.

3 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Goes Busking In Midtown Manhattan

Patti Smith took to the streets of New York this weekend for an acoustic singalong of her classic “People Have The Power”.

3 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Re-Enters UK Chart

Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams re-enters the Official Singles Chart Top 40 for the first time since 1977, climbing 18 places to Number 37.

4 days ago