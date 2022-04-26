Eddie Van Halen Left $1 Million To Music Charity - Noise11.com

The late Eddie Van Halen left over $1 million to a music education charity in his will.

Eddie – who passed away in 2020 aged 66 – gave an unspecified donation to Mr Holland’s Opus Foundation (MHOF), with the non-profit organisation hailing the seven-figure sum they received as “transformative.

The charity, which is named after the titular character in 1995 movie ‘Mr Holland’s Opus, provide school-aged children from low-income backgrounds access to musical instruments and other opportunities to enjoy music education and Eddie’s donation will provide a “significant [increase to] the non-profit’s capacity to support music programmes across the country.”

MHOF CEO Felice Mancini added in a statement: “Eddie’s support and friendship over the years meant the world to us and to his fans. His passion for music and our work created a strong bond, which is evident in his extraordinary bequest.

“To know how much our foundation meant to Eddie is intensely humbling and gratifying to all of us – and we know that Eddie’s family is confident that his powerful legacy and values live on through our efforts.”

Before his death, the Eddie Van Halen had been a big supporter of the organisation and in 2012, he donated 75 guitars from his personal collection.

His son Wolfgang – who donated the proceeds from the sale of his 2020 debut solo single, ‘Distance’, to MHOF – has vowed to continue his father’s links to the charity.

He said: “Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and the work they do for music education was always something that was important to my father.

“I am incredibly proud to help facilitate this donation as he wished. Mr. Holland’s Opus are champions for our musicians of the future and it is my privilege to continue supporting that mission and carrying on my pop’s legacy.”

