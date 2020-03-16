Eilen Jewell Australian Tour Postponed

Due to the national travel restrictions now in place due to COVID-19, it is with regret that Love Police Touring has today announced the re-scheduling of the forthcoming Eilen Jewell tour that was due to commence this Thursday, March 19th.

We have managed to re-schedule all shows for later this year. All tickets for the March shows are valid for the November shows in this case with the exception of Brisbane which is at a new venue. A full refund will be issued for the Brisbane show.

“Whilst we are sad to not make the trek down to one of our favourite places to play, I’m sure people can appreciate and understand the decision has been made based on restrictions that have been put in place. We could have made the trip, but we can’t tour if we are in quarantine! I’m very grateful that we have been able to re-schedule at such short notice. Let’s all try to sit this one out calmly, and I look forward to seeing you in November.” – Eilen

The well being of Eilen, her band, tour personal, venue staff and fans is of paramount importance, and we thank you for your understanding and continued support in these crazy times.

Stay well folks, and we look forward to seeing you at a show soon.

Eilen Jewell and Band Australian Tour November 2020

Tickets at: http://lovepolice.com.au/eilen-jewell-2020/

19 – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

20 – Meeniyan Town Hall, VIC

21 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

22 – Caravan Music Club, Melbourne, VIC – Matinee Show

22 – Caravan Music Club, Melbourne, VIC – Evening Show

24 – The Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

25 – Lizotte’s, Newcastle, NSW

26 – What’s Golden, Brisbane, QLD

27 – Club Mullum (Mullumbimby Ex-Services), Mullumbimby, NSW

