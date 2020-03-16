 Eilen Jewell Australian Tour Postponed - Noise11.com
Eilen Jewell

Eilen Jewell

Eilen Jewell Australian Tour Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Due to the national travel restrictions now in place due to COVID-19, it is with regret that Love Police Touring has today announced the re-scheduling of the forthcoming Eilen Jewell tour that was due to commence this Thursday, March 19th.

We have managed to re-schedule all shows for later this year. All tickets for the March shows are valid for the November shows in this case with the exception of Brisbane which is at a new venue. A full refund will be issued for the Brisbane show.

“Whilst we are sad to not make the trek down to one of our favourite places to play, I’m sure people can appreciate and understand the decision has been made based on restrictions that have been put in place. We could have made the trip, but we can’t tour if we are in quarantine! I’m very grateful that we have been able to re-schedule at such short notice. Let’s all try to sit this one out calmly, and I look forward to seeing you in November.” – Eilen

The well being of Eilen, her band, tour personal, venue staff and fans is of paramount importance, and we thank you for your understanding and continued support in these crazy times.

Stay well folks, and we look forward to seeing you at a show soon.

Eilen Jewell and Band Australian Tour November 2020

Tickets at: http://lovepolice.com.au/eilen-jewell-2020/

19 – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
20 – Meeniyan Town Hall, VIC
21 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
22 – Caravan Music Club, Melbourne, VIC – Matinee Show
22 – Caravan Music Club, Melbourne, VIC – Evening Show
24 – The Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
25 – Lizotte’s, Newcastle, NSW
26 – What’s Golden, Brisbane, QLD
27 – Club Mullum (Mullumbimby Ex-Services), Mullumbimby, NSW

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Reschedule US Tour

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee are rescheduling all of the dates on their upcoming spring spring tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

18 hours ago
New Order
New Order Forum Melbourne Show Cancelled

New Order will no longer perform at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday 15 March citing "exceptional times" for the cancellation.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams World Tour Melbourne Show Cancelled

Robbie Williams World Tour concert for the Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.

3 days ago
Don Burrows
Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92

Australian jazz icon Don Burrows has passed away at the age of 92.

3 days ago
Nicole Appleton
All Saints Nicole Appleton Has A Baby

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton surprised fans on Thursday by announcing she's a mum again.

4 days ago
Pixies
The Pixies Cancel Remainder Of Australian Tour

The Pixies are the latest band to cancel their Australian tour.

4 days ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings Suffers A Stroke

Melbourne singer songwriter Stephen Cummings has suffered a stroke but he says he will be okay.

5 days ago