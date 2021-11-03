 Elton John Designs His Own Line Of Eye-Wear - Noise11.com
Elton John Designs His Own Line Of Eye-Wear

Elton John has dropped his very first collection of eyewear. Over the years, Elton has built up a reputation for accessorising his stage and red carpet outfits with extravagant or bejewelled glasses.

Now, Elton is channelling his love of eyewear into a brand-new range created in partnership with Sam’s Club for U.S. retailer Walmart.

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity,” the Rocketman hitmaker commented. “The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always Look Yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

The Foundations Collection includes 60 frames in total, with each design available in prescription, non-prescription, sun and reader categories. Frames are priced from $95-$100 (£70 – £74).

In addition, executives at Walmart will support the mission of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s by donating a minimum of $1 million annually in order to help increase HIV education and awareness and encourage individuals to take the first steps toward a healthier future.

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an everyday low price,” added Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Walmart U.S. “On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

