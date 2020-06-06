Elvis Costello Protests With New Song ‘No Flags’

Elvis Costello has spoken out about the current world situation with the biting new song ‘No Flag’.

“I’ve got no religion I’ve got no philosophy I’ve got a head full of ideas and words that don’t seem to belong to me,” the song starts.

An Elvis Costello statement is always well appreciated. “No time for this kind of love No flag waving high above No sign for the dark place that I live No God for the damn that I don’t give,” he sings.

‘No Flag’ harks backs to punk Elvis of the late 70s.

“We want everything and we don’t want to share Outer space for the faces we fear I look in the mirror and see who I used to be Made out of plastic in a factory.”

No flag

No flag”

Costello wrote ‘No Flag’ in February in Helsinki. “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me. So, this is ‘The Helsinki Sound,” he said in a statement.

‘No Flag’ is the first new music from Elvis Costello since ‘Look Now’ in 2018. And there is more new music coming. There will be another instalment on July 10.

