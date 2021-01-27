Eric McCusker Writes Sequel To Come Said The Boy For The Dreamroom - Noise11.com

38 years ago Mondo Rock guitarist and songwriter Eric McCusker wrote the controversial ‘Come Said The Boy’, a song about a young man losing his virginity. Now more than three decades later, Eric has released the sequel ‘Bumping Into Memories’ with his new band The Dreamroom.

The original song was banned by song radio stations in Australia. At the time Sydney’s top Pop station 2SM was owned by the Catholic Church and by Catholic standards the song was considered inappropriate. (Didn’t history turn out to prove that decision ironic).

Eric tells Noise11.com, “Its 30 years on and coming back to that same beachside suburb, thinking about the first love and wondering whether to give them a phone call. That is the premise of it”.

The original ‘Come Said The Boy’ lyrics went opened with:

“It was a party night,

It was the end of school

His head was feeling light — first time

She seemed much older then,

She had turned 17,

And she knew some older men — first time”

Now approaching 60s, returning to the old town its that feeling of “what we had back then I was wondering when we might do it again”.

The Dreamroom is somewhat of a supergroup. All members of the band have had success with other bands and artists. Nikki Nicholls is from the John Farnham Band, Eric of course from Mondo Rock and before that Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band, Rick Petropoulos was in The Ferrets and Fallon Williams lll is from Steve Marriott’s Humble Pie.

‘Bumping Into Memories’ was co-written with Jake Mason. “It’s turned out to be one of the best songs on the album. I wrote it with Jake Mason from Cookin’ On 3 Burners, who had a big international hit with a song called ‘This Girl’, three or four years ago”.

Mason also co-wrote the title track. “Yes also ‘What The Moon Believes’. He and I have been writing a lot of stuff over the last 10 years,” Eric says.

What the complete interview with Eric McCusker.

The Dreamroom will launch their ‘What The Moon Believes’ album this Saturday 30 January at The Oakleigh Lounge in Oakleigh.

