Eskimo Joe To Release Their First Best Of ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’ - Noise11.com

Eskimo Joe will release ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’, their first Best Of, on 10 December.
Eskimo Joe released six studio albums between 2001 and 2013. Their last album ‘Wastelands’, was released on 20 September 2013. In 2019 there was also the live album ‘Live At The Perth Concert Hall’ with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, in 2019.
ALBUM TRACKLISTING:
SIDE A:
Sweater
Who Sold Her Out
Planet Earth
Wake Up
From The Sea
Older Than You
Sarah
SIDE B:
Black Fingernails, Red Wine
New York
Foreign Land
Don’t Let Me Down
Love Is A Drug
Say Something
The new song ’99 Ways’, released in February 2021 is not on the album but 2020’s ‘Say Something’ is.
Eskimo Joe 2022 Tour Dates:
Saturday 5 March – Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn)
Saturday 12 March – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 19 March – Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 25 March – The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday 31 March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Friday 1 April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 8 April – The Tivoli, Brisbane
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook