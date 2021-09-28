Eskimo Joe To Release Their First Best Of ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’ - Noise11.com

Eskimo Joe will release ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’, their first Best Of, on 10 December.

Eskimo Joe released six studio albums between 2001 and 2013. Their last album ‘Wastelands’, was released on 20 September 2013. In 2019 there was also the live album ‘Live At The Perth Concert Hall’ with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, in 2019.

ALBUM TRACKLISTING:

SIDE A:

Sweater

Who Sold Her Out

Planet Earth

Wake Up

From The Sea

Older Than You

Sarah

SIDE B:

Black Fingernails, Red Wine

New York

Foreign Land

Don’t Let Me Down

Love Is A Drug

Say Something

The new song ’99 Ways’, released in February 2021 is not on the album but 2020’s ‘Say Something’ is.

Eskimo Joe 2022 Tour Dates:

Saturday 5 March – Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn)

Saturday 12 March – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 19 March – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 25 March – The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday 31 March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Friday 1 April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday 8 April – The Tivoli, Brisbane

