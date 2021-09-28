 Eskimo Joe To Release Their First Best Of ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’ - Noise11.com
Eskimo Joe Best of

Eskimo Joe To Release Their First Best Of ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2021

in News

Eskimo Joe will release ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’, their first Best Of, on 10 December.

Eskimo Joe released six studio albums between 2001 and 2013. Their last album ‘Wastelands’, was released on 20 September 2013. In 2019 there was also the live album ‘Live At The Perth Concert Hall’ with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, in 2019.

ALBUM TRACKLISTING:
SIDE A:
Sweater
Who Sold Her Out
Planet Earth
Wake Up
From The Sea
Older Than You
Sarah

SIDE B:
Black Fingernails, Red Wine
New York
Foreign Land
Don’t Let Me Down
Love Is A Drug
Say Something

The new song ’99 Ways’, released in February 2021 is not on the album but 2020’s ‘Say Something’ is.

Eskimo Joe 2022 Tour Dates:

Saturday 5 March – Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn)
Saturday 12 March – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 19 March – Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 25 March – The Forum, Melbourne
Thursday 31 March – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Friday 1 April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 8 April – The Tivoli, Brisbane

