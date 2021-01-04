Ex-Divinyls Drummer Warren McLean Dies - Noise11.com

Warren McLean, a one-time drummer for Divinyls and I’m Talking, has died in Bali.

Warren was the drummer on Divinyls Temperamental album.

He also did time with The Party Boys, I’m Talking and Machinations.

Melbourne singer Nikki Nichols posted, “Yesterday at noon, my friend Warren McLean passed away in a Bali hospital. He had been diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago and chose not to have treatment. His life had been a constant struggle as he lived each day with Borderline Personality Disorder and Bipolar however his talent and creativity was still able to shine through.

He was a killer drummer playing with The Divinyls, I’m Talking, Machinations, Eric Burdon … back in the 80’s & 90’s.

When I was recording my album “Bridesmaid” he came down to Melbourne from the Central Coast in NSW to produce and play on some tracks adding his awesome guitar parts and quirky flair to the title track and others. We wrote ‘Complicated Connection’ together.

Those weeks however were very difficult as his undiagnosed (at the time) BPD and Bipolar was quite extreme.

He returned to the Central Coast and became his mother and father’s carer in their final years. After losing his Mum, he moved into the Aged Care facility to look after his Dad. During this time, he spent some weeks in Bali and found the peace he had been searching for.

With the blessing of his father, he moved to Bali to live out his days in his newfound tranquillity. He made videos of ‘Life in Bali’ and created his YouTube channel collecting thousands of subscribers who fell in love with him and his vlogs. Today, there are many people from different parts of the world who are feeling the sadness of his passing. I am one of them.

“Thank you Wazmac for your care and friendship, your quirky humour and creativity and your ‘must fuck it up a bit’ music. The heavy burden you have carried throughout your life is no more and you can now sleep peacefully. Love always, Nikki xxx”

A posting at the I’m Talking Facebook page reads,

“Sad news for 2021 with the passing of our Australian Made period drummer Warren McLean today in Bali, a place he truly loved. Goodbye from all of us. Rest in Peace . Take it to the bridge brother”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments