Expanded Seventh Black Sabbath Album ‘Technical Ecstasy’ Released - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath 1976 photo from BMG Records

Expanded Seventh Black Sabbath Album ‘Technical Ecstasy’ Released

by Paul Cashmere on October 1, 2021

in News

‘Technical Ecstasy’, the seventh Black Sabbath album, is now a box set.

Black Sabbath toured the album in America with support act AC/DC. The relationship between the two bands was described as “tense”. Sabbath were quietly disintegrating after a decade of excesses and AC/DC were the new kids on the block.

Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and AC/DC’s Malcolm Young did not get on and it was also a period where at one point Ozzy Osbourne left Black Sabbath, only to be talked back to record one more album.

Osbourne would record one more album ‘Never Say Die’ in 1978 before being fired. He did not make another album with Sabbath until ‘13’ in 2013. ‘13’ then became the last Black Sabbath album. The band officially broke up in 2017.

The ‘Technical Ecstasy’ reissue coincides with the re-release of Ozzy’s solo sixth album ‘No More Tears’ recently for its 30th anniversary.

Black Sabbath Technical Ecstasy

TECHNICAL ECSTASY: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

4-CD/5-LP Track Listing
Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)
1. “Back Street Kids”
2. “You Won’t Change Me”
3. “It’s Alright”
4. “Gypsy”
5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”
6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”
7. “She’s Gone”
8. “Dirty Women”
Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix
1. “Back Street Kids”
2. “You Won’t Change” *
3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Version
4. “Gypsy” *
5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *
6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *
7. “She’s Gone” *
8. “Dirty Women” *

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes
1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *
2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *
3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *
4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *
5. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *
6. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *
7. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *
8. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77
1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *
2. “War Pigs” *
3. “Gypsy” *
4. “Black Sabbath” *
5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *
6. “Dirty Women” *
7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *
8. “Electric Funeral” *
9. “Snowblind” *
10. “Children Of The Grave” *

LP One: Original Album Remastered
Side One
1. “Back Street Kids”
2. “You Won’t Change Me”
3. “It’s Alright”
4. “Gypsy”

Side Two
1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”
2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”
3. “She’s Gone”
4. “Dirty Women”

LP Two: New Steven Wilson Mix
Side Three
1. “Back Street Kids” *
2. “You Won’t Change Me” *
3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Single
4. “Gypsy” *

Side Four
1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *
2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *
3. “She’s Gone” *
4. “Dirty Women” *

LP Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes
Side Five
1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *
2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *
3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *
4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *

Side Six
1. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *
2. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *
3. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *
4. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

LP Four: Live World Tour 1976-77
Side Seven
1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *
2. “War Pigs” *
3. “Gypsy” *

Side Eight
1. “Black Sabbath” *
2. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

LP Five: Live World Tour 1976-77
Side Nine
1. “Dirty Women” *
2. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

Side Ten
1. “Electric Funeral” *
2. “Snowblind” *
3. “Children Of The Grave” *

* previously unreleased

