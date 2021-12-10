Faith No More Cancel Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Faith No More will no more be coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

In a statement the band posted, “An update from our camp at FNM: Unfortunately, due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and European tours. To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologise to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

Australian shows:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be automatically refunded in full to the card originally used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow approximately 20 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If you purchased your tickets at a Ticketek agency or paid in full using gift vouchers, please contact us here.

Auckland:

In most cases, we will process refunds automatically to the credit card used to complete the transaction.

Automatic refunds can take up to 3-5 business days to be processed to the card that was used to complete the transaction, once processed, please allow a further 3-5 business days for the funds to appear on your statements.

If your credit card used to make the purchase has expired/changed, or you purchased your ticket from the box office via eftpos or cash, please refer to the email from Ticketmaster regarding this cancellation and follow the steps to obtain a refund.

Christchurch:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here in order to process your refund.

If you do not provide the correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.

Cancelled dates

Thursday 10 February | Christchurch Arena | Christchurch, NZ – CANCELLED

Saturday 12 February | Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ – CANCELLED

Tuesday 15 February | Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD – CANCELLED

Thursday 17 February | Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW – CANCELLED

Saturday 19 February | Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC – CANCELLED

Monday 21 February | Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA – CANCELLED

Wednesday 23 February | RAC Arena | Perth, WA – CANCELLED

