 Fantastic Negrito’s Stephen Colbert Appearance Was The Best Performance of the Week - Noise11.com
Fantastic Negrito photo by Lyle Owerko

Fantastic Negrito photo by Lyle Owerko

Fantastic Negrito’s Stephen Colbert Appearance Was The Best Performance of the Week

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2020

in News

Xavier Dphrepaulezz aka Fantastic Negrito performed one of the week’s most pulsating performances when ‘Chocolate Samurai’ rolled out for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Fantastic Negrito will release the ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’ album in August.

“On the first two albums, I wrote about broad topics,” Fantastic Negrito says. “The proliferation of gun violence, the evil NRA, gentrification, and homelessness, pharmaceutical companies that prey upon the people. On this album, I wanted to write about people I knew, people I grew up with, people whose lives I could personally affect, and whose lives have impacted me. It was the hardest album I’ve ever written.

“What do I want to say to these people, and to the world? If I had the chance, I would tell them the pain they are feeling, the darkness they are going through is temporary – especially if you consider the span of a human life. I would tell them we can’t fight these obstacles alone. We need each other. Get offline. Talk to people. I would tell them I am here for you. We can’t hide from the pain. We need to look right at it. To really look into someone’s eyes is to feel their power and their vulnerability, to feel humanity, and to feel love.”

For the original video Xavier asked fans to contribute video.” I asked people around the world to send me footage of how they’re coping with coronavirus…this is what came back. A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together. #stayathome #togetherathome”

Drphrpaulezz is a two-time Grammy winner. In 2017 he picked up Best Contemporary Blues Album for ‘The Last Days of Oakland’ and repeated the award in 2019 for this last album ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho
Lorde Prepares Third Album

Lorde is "truly jazzed" for fans to hear the new music she's been working on during the coronavirus lockdown.

3 days ago
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris Reveals Emergency Heart Surgery From 2014

Calvin Harris has revealed his health problems back in 2014 were so serious that he had to have his heart restarted.

3 days ago
George Ezra
George Ezra Fears COVID-19 May Bring The End To Music Festivals

George Ezra is worried the Covid-19 pandemic may mean the end of huge music festivals.

3 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

4 days ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

4 days ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

4 days ago