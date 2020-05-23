Fantastic Negrito’s Stephen Colbert Appearance Was The Best Performance of the Week - Noise11.com

Xavier Dphrepaulezz aka Fantastic Negrito performed one of the week’s most pulsating performances when ‘Chocolate Samurai’ rolled out for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Fantastic Negrito will release the ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’ album in August.

“On the first two albums, I wrote about broad topics,” Fantastic Negrito says. “The proliferation of gun violence, the evil NRA, gentrification, and homelessness, pharmaceutical companies that prey upon the people. On this album, I wanted to write about people I knew, people I grew up with, people whose lives I could personally affect, and whose lives have impacted me. It was the hardest album I’ve ever written.

“What do I want to say to these people, and to the world? If I had the chance, I would tell them the pain they are feeling, the darkness they are going through is temporary – especially if you consider the span of a human life. I would tell them we can’t fight these obstacles alone. We need each other. Get offline. Talk to people. I would tell them I am here for you. We can’t hide from the pain. We need to look right at it. To really look into someone’s eyes is to feel their power and their vulnerability, to feel humanity, and to feel love.”

For the original video Xavier asked fans to contribute video.” I asked people around the world to send me footage of how they’re coping with coronavirus…this is what came back. A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together. #stayathome #togetherathome”

Drphrpaulezz is a two-time Grammy winner. In 2017 he picked up Best Contemporary Blues Album for ‘The Last Days of Oakland’ and repeated the award in 2019 for this last album ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’.

