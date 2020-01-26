 Felicity Urquhart Takes Home Five Gold Guitar Awards In Tamworth - Noise11.com
Felicity Urquhart

Felicity Urquhart

Felicity Urquhart Takes Home Five Gold Guitar Awards In Tamworth

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Felicity Urquhart has taken home five Gold Guitars including Album Of The Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 48th Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth.

Morgan Evans was named Male Artist of the Year and Blake O’Connor has won New Talent of the Year.

Chairman of the Country Music Association of Australia Mr Dan Biddle said, “Country music is enjoying a new golden era in Australia, and tonight’s show has been an incredible showcase of emerging talent and industry legends.

“The combination of captivating performances, emotional tributes, and wonderful celebrations shows the remarkable spectrum of country music that we have here in Australia and, on behalf of the board of the Country Music Association of Australia, I would like to congratulate all the winners tonight.”

2020 TOYOTA GOLDEN GUITAR AWARD WINNERS

Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit
Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah

Top Selling Album of the Year: Backroad Nation
Lee Kernaghan

Alt-Country Album of the Year: Travelling Salesman
Brad Butcher | Producer: Matt Fell

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: Things We Drink To
Morgan Evans | Producer: Chris De Stefano

Traditional Country Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit
Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah

Male Artist of the Year: Morgan Evans
Things We Drink To

Female Artist of the Year: Felicity Urquhart
Frozen Rabbit

Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: Kevin Bennett & The Flood
Blood Red Ties

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell
Sing Me A Story

Bush Ballad of the Year: Country Copper
Allan Caswell | Songwriters: Allan Caswell & Manfred Vijars

Heritage Song of the Year: Sing Me A Story
Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell | Songwriters: Luke O’Shea & Felicity Urquhart

Instrumental of the Year: Timeless Traveller
Rod McCormack

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Yesterday’s Heartache
Kristy Cox

New Talent of the Year: Blake O’Connor
Worth A Little More

APRA AMCOS Song of the Year: Chain Of Joy
Felicity Urquhart | Songwriters: Felicity Urquhart & Kim Richey

CMC Video of the Year: Real Men Don’t Cry (War On Pride)
Fanny Lumsden | Directors: Dan Stanley Freeman & Fanny Lumsden

Single of the Year: Chain Of Joy
Felicity Urquhart

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish Tops Triple J Hottest 100 For 2020

Upcoming Bond theme girl Billie Eilish has topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2020.

54 mins ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australia’s Music Identities Honoured With Australia Day Awards

Keith Urban, Andrew Farris, Deborah Conway, Paul Stewart, Paul Field, Tim Minchin have been honoured in the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

1 hour ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Named Victoria’s Australian of the Year

Australian music legend Archie Roach has been named Victoria’s Australian of the Year.

22 hours ago
Amy Shark
Ed Sheeran Is Helping Out Amy Shark For Her Next Album

Ed Sheeran and Amy Shark are writing songs together.

2 days ago
The Lazy Eyes
Electric Fields, Evelyn Ida Morris and The Lazy Eyes Added To SXSW 2020

Adelaide’s Electric Fields, Melbourne’s Evelyn Ida Morris and Sydney’s The Lazy Eyes are the three latest Australia acts to be added to SXSW in March 2020.

2 days ago
TISM, music news, noise11.com
TISM’s Entire Catalogue Is Now On Spotify

TISM - arguably Australia's most iconic slice of the alternative underground - are on Spotify and Australians aged 35 to 45 are rejoicing!

3 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer Join Fire Fight Australia Appeal

Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer will join Queen, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and k.d.lang for the Fire Fight Australia bushfire appeal.

3 days ago