Felicity Urquhart Takes Home Five Gold Guitar Awards In Tamworth

Felicity Urquhart has taken home five Gold Guitars including Album Of The Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 48th Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth.

Morgan Evans was named Male Artist of the Year and Blake O’Connor has won New Talent of the Year.

Chairman of the Country Music Association of Australia Mr Dan Biddle said, “Country music is enjoying a new golden era in Australia, and tonight’s show has been an incredible showcase of emerging talent and industry legends.

“The combination of captivating performances, emotional tributes, and wonderful celebrations shows the remarkable spectrum of country music that we have here in Australia and, on behalf of the board of the Country Music Association of Australia, I would like to congratulate all the winners tonight.”

2020 TOYOTA GOLDEN GUITAR AWARD WINNERS

Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit

Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah

Top Selling Album of the Year: Backroad Nation

Lee Kernaghan

Alt-Country Album of the Year: Travelling Salesman

Brad Butcher | Producer: Matt Fell

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: Things We Drink To

Morgan Evans | Producer: Chris De Stefano

Traditional Country Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit

Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah

Male Artist of the Year: Morgan Evans

Things We Drink To

Female Artist of the Year: Felicity Urquhart

Frozen Rabbit

Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: Kevin Bennett & The Flood

Blood Red Ties

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell

Sing Me A Story

Bush Ballad of the Year: Country Copper

Allan Caswell | Songwriters: Allan Caswell & Manfred Vijars

Heritage Song of the Year: Sing Me A Story

Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell | Songwriters: Luke O’Shea & Felicity Urquhart

Instrumental of the Year: Timeless Traveller

Rod McCormack

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Yesterday’s Heartache

Kristy Cox

New Talent of the Year: Blake O’Connor

Worth A Little More

APRA AMCOS Song of the Year: Chain Of Joy

Felicity Urquhart | Songwriters: Felicity Urquhart & Kim Richey

CMC Video of the Year: Real Men Don’t Cry (War On Pride)

Fanny Lumsden | Directors: Dan Stanley Freeman & Fanny Lumsden

Single of the Year: Chain Of Joy

Felicity Urquhart

