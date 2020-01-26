Felicity Urquhart Takes Home Five Gold Guitar Awards In Tamworth

Felicity Urquhart has taken home five Gold Guitars including Album Of The Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 48th Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth.
Morgan Evans was named Male Artist of the Year and Blake O’Connor has won New Talent of the Year.
Chairman of the Country Music Association of Australia Mr Dan Biddle said, “Country music is enjoying a new golden era in Australia, and tonight’s show has been an incredible showcase of emerging talent and industry legends.
“The combination of captivating performances, emotional tributes, and wonderful celebrations shows the remarkable spectrum of country music that we have here in Australia and, on behalf of the board of the Country Music Association of Australia, I would like to congratulate all the winners tonight.”
2020 TOYOTA GOLDEN GUITAR AWARD WINNERS
Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit
Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah
Top Selling Album of the Year: Backroad Nation
Lee Kernaghan
Alt-Country Album of the Year: Travelling Salesman
Brad Butcher | Producer: Matt Fell
Contemporary Country Album of the Year: Things We Drink To
Morgan Evans | Producer: Chris De Stefano
Traditional Country Album of the Year: Frozen Rabbit
Felicity Urquhart | Producer: Glen Hannah
Male Artist of the Year: Morgan Evans
Things We Drink To
Female Artist of the Year: Felicity Urquhart
Frozen Rabbit
Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: Kevin Bennett & The Flood
Blood Red Ties
Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell
Sing Me A Story
Bush Ballad of the Year: Country Copper
Allan Caswell | Songwriters: Allan Caswell & Manfred Vijars
Heritage Song of the Year: Sing Me A Story
Luke O’Shea & Lyn Bowtell | Songwriters: Luke O’Shea & Felicity Urquhart
Instrumental of the Year: Timeless Traveller
Rod McCormack
Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Yesterday’s Heartache
Kristy Cox
New Talent of the Year: Blake O’Connor
Worth A Little More
APRA AMCOS Song of the Year: Chain Of Joy
Felicity Urquhart | Songwriters: Felicity Urquhart & Kim Richey
CMC Video of the Year: Real Men Don’t Cry (War On Pride)
Fanny Lumsden | Directors: Dan Stanley Freeman & Fanny Lumsden
Single of the Year: Chain Of Joy
Felicity Urquhart
