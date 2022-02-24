 Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘King’ - Noise11.com
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘King’

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2022

in News

Florence + The Machine surprised fans with a brand new song ‘King’ this week.

Florence says, “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future… I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Florence + The Machine have released four albums. The last one was ‘High As Hope’ in 2018.

