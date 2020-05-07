 Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies Aged 73 - Noise11.com
Kraftwerk photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kraftwerk photo by Ros O'Gorman

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies Aged 73

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2020

in News

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider has died at age 73 following a battle with cancer.

Florian left Kraftwerk in 2008. The band has not released a studio album since 2003’s ‘Tour de France Soundtracks’ although the 2017 release ‘3-D Catalogue’ captured captured performances from around the world including Sydney in 2013 and earned the band its third Grammy.

David Bowie titled his instrumental from the ‘Heroes’ album ‘V-2 Schneider’ after Florian. Bowie was greatly influenced by Schneider at the time.

Florian Schneider-Esleben founded Kraftwerk in 1970 with Ralf Hütter.

Kraftwerk graced the Australian charts twice. ‘Autobahn’ reached no 4 in 1974 and ‘The Model’ reached no 33 in 1981.

