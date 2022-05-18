 Flume To Tour ‘Palaces’ In November and December - Noise11.com
Flume photo from Frontier Touring

Flume photo from Frontier Touring

Flume To Tour ‘Palaces’ In November and December

by Paul Cashmere on May 18, 2022

in News

Flume will take his third album ‘Palaces’ on tour in November and December.

‘Palaces’ is the first Flume album since ‘Skin’ in 2016. It features collaborations with Oklou, May-a, Quiet Bison, Kučka, Laurel, Virgen María, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn on the title track.

‘Palaces’ is out 20 May 2022.

FLUME
+ special guests (in alphabetical order): Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Vera Blue & appearances from MAY-A
WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022

Friday 11 November
Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA
* with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A

Wednesday 16 November
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
* with Channel Tres and Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Friday 18 November
The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park | Sydney, NSW
* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Thursday 24 November
John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC
* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Wednesday 30 November
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
* with Vera Blue

Friday 2 December
Regatta Grounds | Hobart, TAS
* with Vera Blue

Also playing Spilt Milk Festival:

Sat 26 Nov – Exhibition Park, Canberra | ACT
Sat 3 Dec – Victoria Park, Ballarat | VIC
Sun 4 Dec – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast | QLD

