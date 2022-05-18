Flume To Tour ‘Palaces’ In November and December - Noise11.com

Flume will take his third album ‘Palaces’ on tour in November and December.

‘Palaces’ is the first Flume album since ‘Skin’ in 2016. It features collaborations with Oklou, May-a, Quiet Bison, Kučka, Laurel, Virgen María, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn on the title track.

‘Palaces’ is out 20 May 2022.

FLUME

+ special guests (in alphabetical order): Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Vera Blue & appearances from MAY-A

WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022

Friday 11 November

Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA

* with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A

Wednesday 16 November

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

* with Channel Tres and Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Friday 18 November

The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park | Sydney, NSW

* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Thursday 24 November

John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A

Wednesday 30 November

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

* with Vera Blue

Friday 2 December

Regatta Grounds | Hobart, TAS

* with Vera Blue

Also playing Spilt Milk Festival:

Sat 26 Nov – Exhibition Park, Canberra | ACT

Sat 3 Dec – Victoria Park, Ballarat | VIC

Sun 4 Dec – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast | QLD

