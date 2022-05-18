Flume To Tour ‘Palaces’ In November and December - Noise11.com

Flume will take his third album ‘Palaces’ on tour in November and December.
‘Palaces’ is the first Flume album since ‘Skin’ in 2016. It features collaborations with Oklou, May-a, Quiet Bison, Kučka, Laurel, Virgen María, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn on the title track.
‘Palaces’ is out 20 May 2022.
FLUME
+ special guests (in alphabetical order): Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Vera Blue & appearances from MAY-A
WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022
Friday 11 November
Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA
* with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A
Wednesday 16 November
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
* with Channel Tres and Toro y Moi and MAY-A
Friday 18 November
The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park | Sydney, NSW
* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A
Thursday 24 November
John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC
* with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A
Wednesday 30 November
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
* with Vera Blue
Friday 2 December
Regatta Grounds | Hobart, TAS
* with Vera Blue
Also playing Spilt Milk Festival:
Sat 26 Nov – Exhibition Park, Canberra | ACT
Sat 3 Dec – Victoria Park, Ballarat | VIC
Sun 4 Dec – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast | QLD
