Foo Fighters Celebrate Dave Grohl's Birthday - Noise11.com

Hot on the heels of “No Son of Mine,” Foo Fighters unleash another dose of Medicine at Midnight in the form of “Waiting on a War”. The track is a sprawling melodic opus that gradually builds to a patented FF rave-up.

If “Waiting on a War” seems to have an especially emotional heft to its lyrics, well, that’s because it does. Dave Grohl recounts the personal anecdote that inspired the song:

Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.

I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day.

Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.

Medicine at Midnight (out February 5th on Roswell Records/Columbia Records) is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:

Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

