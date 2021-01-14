 Foo Fighters Celebrate Dave Grohl's Birthday - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Celebrate Dave Grohl’s Birthday

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2021

Hot on the heels of “No Son of Mine,” Foo Fighters unleash another dose of Medicine at Midnight in the form of “Waiting on a War”. The track is a sprawling melodic opus that gradually builds to a patented FF rave-up.

If “Waiting on a War” seems to have an especially emotional heft to its lyrics, well, that’s because it does. Dave Grohl recounts the personal anecdote that inspired the song:

Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.

I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day.

Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.

Medicine at Midnight (out February 5th on Roswell Records/Columbia Records) is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:

Making a Fire
Shame Shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a War
Medicine at Midnight
No Son of Mine
Holding Poison
Chasing Birds
Love Dies Young

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

Related Posts

Regurgitator
Regurgitator To Play Unit At The Movies

Regurgitator’s Unit20 movie will roll out across cinemas in Australia. The concert movie marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘Unit’ album released in 1997.

21 mins ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Are Robbie Williams And Kylie Minogue Planning New Duet?

Robbie Williams has confirmed reports suggesting he and Kylie Minogue are in talks to record a secret new track, revealing he has "big plans" for the song.

3 days ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Still In Intensive Care After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

3 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Diddy Property Burgled

Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has called in the police after one of his Los Angeles homes was burgled.

4 days ago
Gary Barlow, Noise11, Photo
Gary Barlow Updates His Crooner Sessions

Gary Barlow's The Crooner Sessions have made a welcome comeback, following the huge success of the starry duets last year.

4 days ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Recalls First Metallica Gig

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who made his debut on stage with Metallica in 1982, has reflected on the buzz he felt getting behind his kit on that fateful night.

5 days ago
The KLF
The KLF Are Now Streaming

Electronica innovators The KLF have made their music available on streaming services for the first time.

January 6, 2021