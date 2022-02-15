 Foo Fighters May Be Planning A Surprise Australian Show - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters May Be Planning A Surprise Australian Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2022

in News

The word on the street is Foo Fighters may be in Australia in March for a one-off show in Geelong.

The Herald Sun’s Nui Te Koha is reporting that the one-off event is part of a new live music initiative from the Victorian government.

Foo Fighters will perform in Tempe, USA on 26 February and their next show is 15 March in Mexico City. That limits the potential dates making 4 or 5 March the two most Kiley dates.

Foo Fighters proposed show for Kardinia Park in Geelong would coincide with the release of the new Foo Fighters movie Studio 666. They are also expected to announce the plans to play a national Australian tour later in the year for November and December.

