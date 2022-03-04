 Foo Fighters Perform Australia’s First International Show In Geelong Since The Pandemic Began - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Perform Australia’s First International Show In Geelong Since The Pandemic Began

by Bronwyn Robinson on March 4, 2022

in News

Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee are not dead. Also Dave Grohl has not gone solo. It appears the recent Foo Fighters movie ‘Studio 666’ was fake news. The Foo Fighters were very much alive in Geelong, Australia tonight, and for the record, lets date stamp that as 4 March 2022.

What an event! Live music in Australia has suffered so much since Covid with the state of Victoria facing some of the longest lockdowns in the word in the pandemic. It is time to reclaim live music.

How appropriate that Foo Fighters declared international touring in Australia back open with Melbourne’s grunge influencers The Meanies and pub/punk rock Melbourne band Amyl and the Sniffers opening this show. (And how cool was it for a Victorian government funded event to put on a band called Amyl & The Sniffers and Premier Dan Andrews putting it in his own tweet and then removing the tweet because hey … he said Amyl & The Sniffers).

Dave Grohl at Foo Fighters Geelong show photo

Foo Fighters in Geelong, Australia 4 March 2022 – photo by Bron Robinson

This was a special night because Victoria had suffered more lockdowns and lockouts for live music than any other state in Australia. Live entertainment has an economic value far greater than a tennis event, far greater than a petrol head event, far greater than a football season and far greater than that cruel horse race this state worships every November.

To see music fans gather in Geelong tonight emphasized the economic value of the music industry which this state government somewhat understands but this federal government has no idea. In an election year, consider the ones who supported the arts. (Hint: It was not Scovo).

So here we are at a major live music event for Australia with one of the last of the world’s great rock bands on the 20th Century. It is actually disgraceful that Australian governments ignored the live music industry during the pandemic yet as soon as its convenient use it to promote a path to normality.

Foo Fighters Dee Gees photo by Bron Robinson

Foo Fighters in Geelong, Australia 4 March 2022 – photo by Bron Robinson

Foo Fighters Setlist, Geelong, 4 March 2022 as it began

Times Like These (from album One By One, 2002)
The Pretender (from album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, 2007)
Learn To Fly (from album There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
No Son Of Mine (from album Medicine At Midnight, 2021)
The Sky Is A Neighbourhood (from album Concrete and Gold, 2017)
Rope (from album Wasting Light, 2011)
Breakout (from album There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
Shame Shame (from album Medicine At Midnight, 2021)
My Hero (from The Colour and the Shape, 1995)
These Days (from album Wasting Light, 2011)
Medicine At Midnight (from Medicine At Midnight, 2021)
Walk (from album Wasting Light, 2011)
Somebody To Love (Queen cover)
You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees cover)
All My Life (from album One By One, 2002)
This Is A Call (from Foo Fighters, 1995)
Big Me (from Foo Fighters, 1995)
Best Of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)
Monkey Wrench (from The Colour and the Shape, 1995)
Everlong (from The Colour and the Shape, 1995)

