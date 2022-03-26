Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 - Noise11.com

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters has died at the age of 50. Reports say he was found dead in his hotel room in Bogata, Columbia. Foo Fighters were due to perform in Bogata on Friday night (March 25).

In a statement Foo Fighters have announced.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Foo Fighters were due to perform in Columbia today. They performed a one-off show in Australia in Geelong just weeks ago. Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and had a North American tour set to start in May.

Their last show with Taylor was March 20 2022 in Argentina.

Times Like These

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Breakout

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Guitar Solo / My Generation / Keyboard Solo / Gonna Make You Sweat / Blitzkrieg Bop

Somebody to Love (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on vocals)

All My Life

Run

Wheels

Best of You

Been Caught Stealing (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)

Monkey Wrench

Everlong

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 17, 1972. His family moved to Laguna Beach, California, in 1976.

From June 1995 until March 1997, Hawkins was Alanis Morissette’s drummer on the tours supporting Jagged Little Pill and her Can’t Not tour. He appeared in the videos for “You Oughta Know”, “All I Really Want”, and “You Learn”. He also appeared on Morissette’s VHS/DVD Jagged Little Pill, Live (1997).

Taylor joined Foo Fighters in 1997 for second album ‘The Colour and the Shape’. The first album, although called Foo Fighters, was essentially a Dave Grohl solo album with Grohl playing every instrument.

Taylor also had his side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. They released three albums between 2006 and 2019.

Hawkins was married with three children. The family lived in Hidden Hills, California.

BREAKING NEWS : This story is being updated

