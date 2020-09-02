 Former Black Sabbath Singer Tony Martin To Release Solo Album ‘Thorns’ - Noise11.com
Tony Martin

Tony Martin

Former Black Sabbath Singer Tony Martin To Release Solo Album ‘Thorns’

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2020

in News

One-time Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin will release his solo album ‘Thorns’.

Martin was Sabbath singer initially for three Sabbath albums ‘The Eternal Idol’ (1987), ‘Headless Cross’ (1989), ‘Tyr’ (1990) . He left to be replaced by Ronnie James Dio who rejoined the band for ‘Dehumanizer’. Then Martin returned for ‘Cross Purposes’ (1994) and ‘Forbidden’ (1995), the two final Black Sabbath studio albums until the band reunited for ‘13’ in 2013.

In a statement Martin says, “This new album is probably the most “Tony Martin” a Tony Martin album has ever sounded!! It’s got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely, but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release… I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool”.

‘Thorns’ will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, and many more!

Track Listing:
As The World Burns
Black Widow Angel
Book Of Shadows
Crying Wolf
Damned By You
No Shame At All
No Where To Fly
Passion Killer
Run Like The Devil
This Is Your Damnation
Thorns

‘Thorns’ is due late 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

1 day ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

1 day ago
Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy
Mick Jagger “Studied” For His Last Movie Role

Mick Jagger was careful to do his homework before starring in his new movie The Burnt Orange Heresy because he felt rusty after two decades away from acting.

2 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Doesn’t Listen To Elton John

BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt chatted with Sir Elton John about Record Store Day on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show.

3 days ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown

Leo Sayer has written one of his most poignant songs ever with a message for Melbourne ‘My City In Lockdown’.

3 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

5 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John ‘Chart Music Isn’t Real Music’

Elton John has deplored the current state of the music industry, professing he isn't a fan of modern pop.

7 days ago