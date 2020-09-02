Former Black Sabbath Singer Tony Martin To Release Solo Album ‘Thorns’

One-time Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin will release his solo album ‘Thorns’.

Martin was Sabbath singer initially for three Sabbath albums ‘The Eternal Idol’ (1987), ‘Headless Cross’ (1989), ‘Tyr’ (1990) . He left to be replaced by Ronnie James Dio who rejoined the band for ‘Dehumanizer’. Then Martin returned for ‘Cross Purposes’ (1994) and ‘Forbidden’ (1995), the two final Black Sabbath studio albums until the band reunited for ‘13’ in 2013.

In a statement Martin says, “This new album is probably the most “Tony Martin” a Tony Martin album has ever sounded!! It’s got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely, but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release… I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool”.

‘Thorns’ will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, and many more!

Track Listing:

As The World Burns

Black Widow Angel

Book Of Shadows

Crying Wolf

Damned By You

No Shame At All

No Where To Fly

Passion Killer

Run Like The Devil

This Is Your Damnation

Thorns

‘Thorns’ is due late 2020.

