Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP - Noise11.com

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

Hayley fronted The Jezabels from 2007 to 2017. The band never actually broke up but has been M.I.A., listed as “on indefinite hiatus” for the past four years.

Hayley released her first solo song ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ in 2019 and the E.P. in 2020.

‘Young & Stupid’ is a song about a landline ringing. “I hadn’t realised they even had a landline,” Hayley said. “It was like a ghost calling through the hallway with that old school ring. ‘Who the hell even calls you on that?’ I asked. ‘Only Nana,’ my partner replied. As it was in the middle of the worst part of covid, there was a certain vibe around; of everything that had been taken for granted; of the preciousness of life and the fragility of the old, mixed with a pronounced concern with where technology was going to take us. We reflected on the probability that when the last landlines in the world stopped ringing it would only be because a certain generation was gone.”

Hayley Mary live dates are:

Sat 15 May | 24 Hour Party, Waywards | Sydney, NSW | 18+

Sun 30 May | Sweetfest 2021 | Geelong, VIC | All ages

Fri 18 June | The Zoo (supporting Tyne-James Organ) | Brisbane, QLD | 18+

Sat 19 June | Bryon Music Festival | Byron Bay, NSW | All ages

Sat 11 Dec | Festival Of The Sun | Port Macquarie, NSW | 18+

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments