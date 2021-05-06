 Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP - Noise11.com
Hayley Mary

Hayley Mary

Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 6, 2021

in News

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

Hayley fronted The Jezabels from 2007 to 2017. The band never actually broke up but has been M.I.A., listed as “on indefinite hiatus” for the past four years.

Hayley released her first solo song ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ in 2019 and the E.P. in 2020.

‘Young & Stupid’ is a song about a landline ringing. “I hadn’t realised they even had a landline,” Hayley said. “It was like a ghost calling through the hallway with that old school ring. ‘Who the hell even calls you on that?’ I asked. ‘Only Nana,’ my partner replied. As it was in the middle of the worst part of covid, there was a certain vibe around; of everything that had been taken for granted; of the preciousness of life and the fragility of the old, mixed with a pronounced concern with where technology was going to take us. We reflected on the probability that when the last landlines in the world stopped ringing it would only be because a certain generation was gone.”

Hayley Mary live dates are:

Sat 15 May | 24 Hour Party, Waywards | Sydney, NSW | 18+
Sun 30 May | Sweetfest 2021 | Geelong, VIC | All ages
Fri 18 June | The Zoo (supporting Tyne-James Organ) | Brisbane, QLD | 18+
Sat 19 June | Bryon Music Festival | Byron Bay, NSW | All ages
Sat 11 Dec | Festival Of The Sun | Port Macquarie, NSW | 18+

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Debut Run Video As They Head Towards Human Album

OneRepublic have released the fifth sample from the upcoming ‘Human’ album titled ‘Run’.

4 hours ago
Karnivool Sound Awake
Karnivool Drop Live Track Ahead of LiveStream

Karnivool have slipped out a live video of ‘Goliath’ ahead of their upcoming Livestream event on 12 May.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open BRIT Awards

Coldplay will open the 2021 BRIT Awards. Chris Martin and co will appear from a pontoon on the River Thames near to The O2 arena, when the awards show returns on May 11.

2 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink To Receive Billboard’s Icon Honor

Pink is "humbled" after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

2 days ago
The Black Keys
Black Keys Debut ‘Going Down South’ Video From ‘Delta Kream’ Album

The Black Keys have a new video for the song ‘Going Down South’.

2 days ago
Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalogue For $US140 Million

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest act to sell off their catalogue. Hipgnosis Songs has reportedly paid $140 million for the catalogue.

2 days ago