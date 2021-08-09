 Frank Ocean To Launch Luxury Jewellery Brand - Noise11.com
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean To Launch Luxury Jewellery Brand

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2021

in News

Frank Ocean has unveiled a new luxury brand named Homer.

In an interview with The Financial Times, the singer-songwriter revealed that he has been working on the high-end jewellery line since 2019, and is now finally ready to release the debut collection.

Consisting of diamond earrings, pendants with colourful enamel and diamonds, a belt buckle, and a diamond-encrusted bangle, items in the line retail from $395 to $1.9 million (£285 – £1.3 million).

“I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” he commented to the publication of entering the luxury market. “I seldom appear on stage…And I keep things to myself. But I’m perfectly happy wearing $3 million worth of jewellery and going to the studio, or for a walk in the desert.”

While most businesses are focusing on developing online stores, Frank is opening a store dedicated to Homer products in Manhattan, and won’t be selling via a website.

And as for the name of the brand, he had a very thoughtful explanation.

“Mostly because it’s five letters and the dotcom was available,” the 33-year-old explained. “But also, because Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Set For Vegas Run

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

1 day ago
The Weeknd
UK Charts: The Weeknd Is Heading For No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

2 days ago
Boy & Bear Moonfire
Boy and Bear Pass a 10 Year Milestone With ‘Moonfire’

‘Moonfire’, the debut album by Sydney’s Boy & Bear’, turned 10 this week.

2 days ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Debuts At No 1 In UK

Billie Eilish earns her second UK Number 1 as Happier Than Ever enters straight in at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

4 days ago
Finneas
Finneas Debuts ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish and son of actor Maggie Baird, has released a video for ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’.

4 days ago
Iggy Pop, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Iggy Pop Joins Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Iggy Pop has teamed up with Italy’s Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.

4 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Named World’s Richest Female Singer

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

6 days ago