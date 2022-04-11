 Frank Sinatra 70s “Flop” ‘Watertown’ To Be Given A Facelift - Noise11.com

Frank Sinatra’s first album of the 1970s, the flop ‘Watertown’, has been newly mixed, remastered and expanded for a reissue in June.

‘Watertown’ was produced by Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons. He calls the record one of his failures.

In his Noise11.com interview, Bob Gaudio said, “‘Watertown’, another one of my failures” but added “That was great, working with Frank and the stories and watching how people dealt with a living legend. I felt like I was making a documentary. I wish I was because it would have been fantastic.

Bob admired Sinatra’s work ethic. “He was the consummate professional in the studio,” Bob said. “He had a temperament, no doubt. To get him to do more than one or two takes was a little difficult. No less punching in and recording, overdubbing as opposed to live”.

Bob was the main songwriter in The Four Seasons and also wrote the musical about his band ‘Jersey Boys’. He would later produce Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand’s ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’. “It was a brilliant time for me. I felt I could do no wrong”.

‘Watertown’ came exactly 12 months after Sinatra released his classic ‘My Way’ album. The album failed to make the Top 100, peaking at number 101 on the US album chart.

The new edition of ‘Watertown’ will be released on June 3, 2022 with eight bonus tracks.

FRANK SINATRA — WATERTOWN (NEW MIX) [LP]
Side 1
1. Watertown
2. Goodbye (She Quietly Says)
3. For A While
4. Michael & Peter
5. I Would Be In Love (anyway)
Side 2
1. Elizabeth
2. What A Funny Girl (You Used To Be)
3. What’s Now Is Now
4. She Says
5. The Train

FRANK SINATRA — WATERTOWN: EXPANDED EDITION [CD/DIGITAL]
1. Watertown
2. Goodbye (She Quietly Says)
3. For A While
4. Michael & Peter
5. I Would Be In Love (anyway)
6. Elizabeth
7. What A Funny Girl (You Used To Be)
8. What’s Now Is Now
9. She Says
10. The Train
11. Lady Day*
12. Lady Day (11/7/69)*
13. Watertown (Session Take)*
14. Goodbye (Session Take)*
15. The Train (Session Take)*
16. Lady Day (11/7/69) (Session Take)*
17. 1970 Reprise Radio Promo #1*
18. 1970 Reprise Radio Promo #2*

*Bonus Tracks

