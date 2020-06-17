Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.

Schlesinger was one of the first high profile musicians to die from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-track album ‘Saving for a Custom Van’ features Nada Surf, Motion City Soundtrack, Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom.

The album sales will raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Grab your download here

Saving for a Custom Van tracklisting

Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway

Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow

Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight

Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe

Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love

Remember Sports – Just the Girl

Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom

Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo

Sad13 – A Fine Day For a Parade

Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be

Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean

Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song

Cheekface – That Thing You Do

Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair

Nada Surf – Sick Day

Jody Porter – Four in the Morning

Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time

Ted Leo – Everyday

Potty Mouth – I’ve Got A Feeling

Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom

Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate

Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times

Ali Koehler – Hackensack

Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice

Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim

HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell

Mikey Erg – Hey Julie

Off Book and the Family Band – Come On

Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine

Lisa Prank – Little Red Light

Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car

