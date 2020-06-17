Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.
Schlesinger was one of the first high profile musicians to die from the coronavirus pandemic.
The 31-track album ‘Saving for a Custom Van’ features Nada Surf, Motion City Soundtrack, Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom.
The album sales will raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Saving for a Custom Van tracklisting
Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway
Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow
Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight
Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe
Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love
Remember Sports – Just the Girl
Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom
Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo
Sad13 – A Fine Day For a Parade
Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be
Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean
Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song
Cheekface – That Thing You Do
Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair
Nada Surf – Sick Day
Jody Porter – Four in the Morning
Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time
Ted Leo – Everyday
Potty Mouth – I’ve Got A Feeling
Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom
Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate
Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times
Ali Koehler – Hackensack
Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice
Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim
HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell
Mikey Erg – Hey Julie
Off Book and the Family Band – Come On
Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine
Lisa Prank – Little Red Light
Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car
