 Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album - Noise11.com
Fountains of Wayne

Fountains of Wayne

Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2020

in News

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.

Schlesinger was one of the first high profile musicians to die from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-track album ‘Saving for a Custom Van’ features Nada Surf, Motion City Soundtrack, Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom.

The album sales will raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Grab your download here

Saving for a Custom Van tracklisting

Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway
Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow
Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight
Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe
Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Way Back Into Love
Remember Sports – Just the Girl
Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mom
Christian Lee Hutson – Red Dragon Tattoo
Sad13 – A Fine Day For a Parade
Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be
Motion City Soundtrack – A Dip in the Ocean
Field Mouse – Valley Winter Song
Cheekface – That Thing You Do
Lucy Stone – I’ve Got a Flair
Nada Surf – Sick Day
Jody Porter – Four in the Morning
Suzy Shinn and Charlie Brand – All Kinds of Time
Ted Leo – Everyday
Potty Mouth – I’ve Got A Feeling
Cocktails – Sink to the Bottom
Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Fate
Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Times
Ali Koehler – Hackensack
Charly Bliss – Pretend to Be Nice
Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather at the Baggage Claim
HUNNY – Tess Don’t Tell
Mikey Erg – Hey Julie
Off Book and the Family Band – Come On
Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Just Friends – Mexican Wine
Lisa Prank – Little Red Light
Joshua Stoddard – Survival Car

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi To Stream Performance From Los Angeles

Vanessa Amorosi will perform a virtual show for her fans from Los Angeles on 27 June.

37 mins ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Debut New Song ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers have just popped out a new song 'My Own Soul's Warning'. Its the next taste of the upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage'.

8 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Shares Message On Grenfell Third Anniversary

Adele has made an emotional appearance during a virtual service marking the third anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West To Launch Cosmetics Line

Kanye West is reportedly set to expand his Yeezy empire to include skincare and cosmetics.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Maintains A Second Week At No 1

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" remains the No.1 selling album in Australia for a second week, also scoring a second week in England and it debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls For Removal of Racist Statues In Tennessee

Taylor Swift has urged Tennessee officials to remove two statues of racist historical figures in the state.

4 days ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Donates To NAACP

Pink is making a donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in order to be "part of the solution" to racial injustice.

4 days ago