Frontier Touring And Chugg Entertainment Cancel Tours Over Coronavirus Feae

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment regret to advise that under the Australian Government COVID-19 directive to restrict all public gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday 16 March 2020, a number of concerts will no longer be able to proceed as scheduled.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment are presently working with all artist teams to determine if dates can be rescheduled to late 2020 or early 2021. Please stay tuned to facebook.com/frontiertouring and facebook.com/chuggentertainment for updates as they come to hand.

For ticketholders, tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates and they will be notified directly as soon as details of new dates are confirmed. Where concerts cannot be rescheduled a full refund will be available for all tickets purchased through official ticketing agencies.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment thank fans for their understanding and support in these unprecedented circumstances.

Please note concerts for New Order, Gengahr and Julia Jacklin will be proceeding as scheduled over the weekend.

Concerts that will be impacted are:

JIMMY EAT WORLD

Mon 16 Mar, 2020 | Metropolis, Perth

Thu 19 Mar, 2020 | The Tivoli, Brisbane

Mon 23 Mar, 2020 | The Gov, Adelaide

Please note the Jimmy Eat World shows will be cancelled.

Ticketholders will be contacted directly with refund information.

MARC REBILLET

Tue 17 Mar, 2020 | The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thu 19 Mar, 2020 | Metro Theatre, Sydney

Fri 20 Mar, 2020 | Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sat 21 Mar, 2020 | The Forum, Melbourne

Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Powerstation, Auckland

KIP MOORE

Tue 17 Mar, 2020 | Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Wed 18 Mar, 2020 | Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

INTRODUCING NASHVILLE

Mon 23 Mar, 2020 | The Old Museum, Brisbane

Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Wed 25 Mar, 2020 | The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Sat 28 Mar, 2020 | Tuning Fork, Auckland

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thu 26 Mar, 2020 | Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

SEAFORTH

Fri 27 Mar, 2020 | The Lansdowne, Sydney

