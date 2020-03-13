 Frontier Touring And Chugg Entertainment Cancel Tours Over Coronavirus Feae - Noise11.com
Julia Jacklin

Julia Jacklin

Frontier Touring And Chugg Entertainment Cancel Tours Over Coronavirus Feae

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

This now in for Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment regret to advise that under the Australian Government COVID-19 directive to restrict all public gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday 16 March 2020, a number of concerts will no longer be able to proceed as scheduled.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment are presently working with all artist teams to determine if dates can be rescheduled to late 2020 or early 2021. Please stay tuned to facebook.com/frontiertouring and facebook.com/chuggentertainment for updates as they come to hand.

For ticketholders, tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates and they will be notified directly as soon as details of new dates are confirmed. Where concerts cannot be rescheduled a full refund will be available for all tickets purchased through official ticketing agencies.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment thank fans for their understanding and support in these unprecedented circumstances.

Please note concerts for New Order, Gengahr and Julia Jacklin will be proceeding as scheduled over the weekend.

Concerts that will be impacted are:

JIMMY EAT WORLD
Mon 16 Mar, 2020 | Metropolis, Perth
Thu 19 Mar, 2020 | The Tivoli, Brisbane
Mon 23 Mar, 2020 | The Gov, Adelaide

Please note the Jimmy Eat World shows will be cancelled.
Ticketholders will be contacted directly with refund information.

MARC REBILLET
Tue 17 Mar, 2020 | The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thu 19 Mar, 2020 | Metro Theatre, Sydney
Fri 20 Mar, 2020 | Metro Theatre, Sydney
Sat 21 Mar, 2020 | The Forum, Melbourne
Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Powerstation, Auckland

KIP MOORE
Tue 17 Mar, 2020 | Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Wed 18 Mar, 2020 | Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

INTRODUCING NASHVILLE
Mon 23 Mar, 2020 | The Old Museum, Brisbane
Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne
Wed 25 Mar, 2020 | The Factory Theatre, Sydney
Sat 28 Mar, 2020 | Tuning Fork, Auckland

MIRANDA LAMBERT
Tue 24 Mar, 2020 | Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Thu 26 Mar, 2020 | Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

SEAFORTH
Fri 27 Mar, 2020 | The Lansdowne, Sydney

Noise11.com

