Fugees have postponed the reunion tour they just announced five weeks ago.

In a statement Fugees announced that dates were moving to 2022 “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open”. New dates are coming soon.

Noise11 had news of the tour in September.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest