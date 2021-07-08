Full Tilt Festival Reschedules Sydney and Adelaide Dates - Noise11.com

The Full Tilt Festival in Adelaide and Sydney has been rescheduled.

The 31 July event in Sydney is not 27 November. Adelaide’s 17 July date is now 4 December.

A statement from organizers reads, “We are thrilled to announce that almost all the artists originally announced will be able to make the new dates. We would like to thank all fans for your support and understanding during these difficult times and we appreciate your patience through the uncertainty of the past few weeks. Thy Art Is Murder are not available for the new dates but we are stoked to announce for Sydney that Australian Deathcore champions Justice For The Damned and rising metal act Reliqa are stepping up to fill the void! For Adelaide we have Metal Core legends Thornhill, Pop Punk royalty Yours Truly, Tasmanian Death metal overlords Psycroptic and local Adelaide boys ALT. joining the bill”.

FULL TILT FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER NEW DATE!

ADELAIDE, TBC – 18+

LINE-UP:

Northlane | Hands Like Houses | In Hearts Wake | Frenzal Rhomb

Luca Brasi | Slowly Slowly | Make Them Suffer

Thornhill | Yours Truly | Psycroptic | Alt.

….And More To Be Announced!

SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER NEW DATE!

SYDNEY, BELLA VISTA FARM, BELLA VISTA – 18+

LINE-UP:

Northlane | Hands Like Houses | In Hearts Wake | Frenzal Rhomb

Luca Brasi | Slowly Slowly | Make Them Suffer | Press Club

Alpha Wolf | Thornhill | Justice For The Damned | Redhook

The Bennies | Closure | Reliqa

