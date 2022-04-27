 Future Teases Collaboration With Kanye West - Noise11.com
Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Future Teases Collaboration With Kanye West

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2022

in News

Future shared a video on Tuesday teasing a collaboration with Kanye West.

Future posted the video on Instagram weeks after footage of the pair shooting a music video leaked earlier this month.

In the 39-second clip, Kanye’s face never makes an appearance, but rather a second person appears alongside Future as the rapper performs a verse.

“Cross me so much, I got nails in my hand/City on fire… City on fire,” Kanye can be heard singing in the teaser.

Epic Records also shared the video on Twitter, tagging Kanye in the tweet.

The song teased in the clip is set for release on 29 April, along with the rest of Future’s upcoming album, I Never Liked You.

According to Complex, the track was originally released on Kanye’s album Donda 2 in February until the title Keep It Burning but was removed from the rapper’s Stem Player device shortly after. It is yet known if the song will have the same title.

music-news.com

