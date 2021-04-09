Gary Numan Debuts Saints and Liars Video - Noise11.com

Gary Numan has debuted a video for ‘Saints and Liars’ from his upcoming ‘Intruder’ album due in May.
Gary says, “Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us.”
‘Intruder’ is the 18th Gary Numan album.
