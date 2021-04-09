 Gary Numan Debuts Saints and Liars Video - Noise11.com
Gary Numan Debuts Saints and Liars Video

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 9, 2021

in News

Gary Numan has debuted a video for ‘Saints and Liars’ from his upcoming ‘Intruder’ album due in May.

Gary says, “Saints And Liars is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us.”

‘Intruder’ is the 18th Gary Numan album.

Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

