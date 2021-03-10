Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’ - Noise11.com

Gary Numan will release his 18th solo album ‘Intruder’ on 21 May 2021.

A new song ‘I Am Screaming’ has been released as the second single prior to the album release.

The title track ‘Intruder’ was released in January.

Numan’s last album was 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs from a Broken World’. Gary’s first Tubeway Armey album was released in 1978 but it was the next one ‘Replicas’ and the song ‘Are Friends Electric’ that gave him his first global hit.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments