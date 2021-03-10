 Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’ - Noise11.com
Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2021

in News

Gary Numan will release his 18th solo album ‘Intruder’ on 21 May 2021.

A new song ‘I Am Screaming’ has been released as the second single prior to the album release.

The title track ‘Intruder’ was released in January.

Numan’s last album was 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs from a Broken World’. Gary’s first Tubeway Armey album was released in 1978 but it was the next one ‘Replicas’ and the song ‘Are Friends Electric’ that gave him his first global hit.

