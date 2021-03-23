Gavin Rossdale On Why 27 Year Old Bush Songs Still Drive Each Show - Noise11.com

Gavin Rossdale was in his 20s when he wrote his Bush classics ‘Comedown’ and ‘Glycerine’. Now in his mid 50s, those two songs are still central to every Bush concert.

“I just think that’s how it goes having hits,” Gavin Rossdale tells Noise11.com. “Elton John has lots of hits. People with long careers, if they have been lucky enough to have hits and we’ve had 22 Top 40 songs in America. I have written a lot of songs. You could write a song at 20 something and someone in their mid 40s can still enjoy it. It doesn’t have an ‘age by date sell by’ thing.

Gavin says what is in his head now when he sings ‘Comedown’ is completely different tio what he may have been thinking at the time. “When I sing “I don’t wanna come back down from this cloud”, you can imagine that the emotion I will be putting into that song will be the emotion of the quarantine we’ll be under, the loss of life around the world, the loss of jobs, the loss of money, the fractured society, mental health,” he says. “But we are going to have a most beautiful time that night and that’s the sort of cloud I want to come down from. I don’t really think about what I was thinking back then. It’s just words to make us move. We all say ‘I love you’ but we change and people we say it to change. We still mean the same thing but the subject changes”.

Bush along with Cheap Trick and Stone Temple Pilots will be the first international bands to tour Australia since Covid started. They will be in Australia for Under The Southern Stars in April and May.

Also performing are Australia’s Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Under The Southern Stars kicks off 30 April 2021 in Wollongong.

Get the dates and buy tickets here https://www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments