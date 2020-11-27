George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Turns 50 Today - Noise11.com

George Harrison’s now classic ‘All Things Must Pass’ was released in 27 November, 1970 … 50 years ago today.

To mark the occasion, the Harrison estate has released a 2020 remix of the title track by Paul Hicks, who also mixed the recent John Lennon 80th birthday releases.

A collector’s edition 7” vinyl of ‘My Sweet Lord’ has also been released.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of George's 1970 album, 'All Things Must Pass', & on Black Friday, 11/27, we’ll be celebrating @recordstoreday with the release of an exclusive 7” Clear vinyl recreation of the rare Angola pressing from 1970.https://t.co/NPJePd4yQx pic.twitter.com/LxRRHWDKMo — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) November 25, 2020

‘All Things Must Pass’ was George Harrison’s third solo album but his first at taking a solo career seriously. The first two ‘Wonderwall Music’ (1968) and ‘Electronic Sound’ (1969) were experimental pieces mixing Indians instruments with psychedelic rock. The made-up word ‘Wonderwall’ in the title ‘Wonderwall Music’ was where Oasis took their song ‘Wonderwall’ from.

1970’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ was a triple album and his first release following the break-up of The Beatles. The first two record were songs George had written over the previous three years. The title track and ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ were intended for Beatles albums. George had presented ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ for inclusion on The Beatles ‘Revolver’ and then ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ but it was not used. ‘All Things Must Pass’ was demoed for ‘The Beatles’ (The White Album) and was included on the expanded box set of that release. An early version was also included on The Beatles ‘Anthology 3’ (released in 1996).

The third disc on ‘All Things Must Pass’ is titled ‘Apple Jam’. It features impromptu jams with Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Ginger Baker, Gary Wright and Dave Mason.

‘All Things Must Pass’ was a number one album in Australia, the USA and the UK. It featured two singles, ‘My Sweet Lord’ and ‘What Is Life’.

