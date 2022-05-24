George Thorogood To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back in Australia and New Zealand in October. Thorogood was last in Australia in January 2020, just weeks before the world shut down with the pandemic.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers first album was released in 1977. It contained the John Lee Hooker cover ‘One Bourdon, One Scotch, One Beer’, still an essential part of a Destroyers setlist.

The other essential at a Destroyers gig is ‘Bad To The Bone’. The song was the title track of George Thorogood’s fifth album from 1984. ‘Bad To The Bone’ has been popular for television and movie soundtracks. It has been used in the movies ‘Terminator 2’, The Parent Trap’, ‘Talk Radio’ and on TV in ‘Married With Children’, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, ‘Family Matters’ and ‘Miami Vice’.

Shamed American Rudy Giuliani performed a tragic version of the song recently on ‘The Masked Singer’.

George Thorogood dates are:

19 October, Christchurch, Town Hall

20 October, Dunedin, Town Hall

22 October, Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

24 October, Auckland, Town Hall

28 October, Melbourne, The Forum

31 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

2 November, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

4 November, Townsville, Entertainment Centre

5 November, Cairns, Convention Centre

7 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

10 November, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

