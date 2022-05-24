 George Thorogood To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman

George Thorogood To Tour Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2022

in News

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back in Australia and New Zealand in October. Thorogood was last in Australia in January 2020, just weeks before the world shut down with the pandemic.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers first album was released in 1977. It contained the John Lee Hooker cover ‘One Bourdon, One Scotch, One Beer’, still an essential part of a Destroyers setlist.

The other essential at a Destroyers gig is ‘Bad To The Bone’. The song was the title track of George Thorogood’s fifth album from 1984. ‘Bad To The Bone’ has been popular for television and movie soundtracks. It has been used in the movies ‘Terminator 2’, The Parent Trap’, ‘Talk Radio’ and on TV in ‘Married With Children’, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, ‘Family Matters’ and ‘Miami Vice’.

Shamed American Rudy Giuliani performed a tragic version of the song recently on ‘The Masked Singer’.

George Thorogood dates are:

19 October, Christchurch, Town Hall
20 October, Dunedin, Town Hall
22 October, Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre
24 October, Auckland, Town Hall

28 October, Melbourne, The Forum
31 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
2 November, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
4 November, Townsville, Entertainment Centre
5 November, Cairns, Convention Centre
7 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
10 November, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

