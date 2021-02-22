 Get Set For New Hoodoo Gurus Music - Noise11.com
Get Set For New Hoodoo Gurus Music

by Paul Cashmere on February 22, 2021

in News

Hoodoo Gurus will have a new album soon, very soon. The 10th Hoodoo Gurus album is in its final stages.

Hoodoo Gurus posted to their socials, “We just spent the weekend at Damien Gerard Studios in Gosford NSW laying down the tracks for the final batch of songs to complete our new album. It was an intense couple of days but Nik covered himself in glory, nailing 7 drum tracks over the two days. That is unprecedented for us.

“We love the sound of that main room at Damien Gerard so things are looking pretty good already for our tenth studio album. Mark my words: this one is gonna turn a few heads. As Al Jolson used to say, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet, folks!”

We had a sneak preview of new music in 2020:

The last Hoodoo Gurus album was Pure of Essence in 2010.

According to the charts their biggest hit was ‘Whats My Scene’ (no 3, 1987).

