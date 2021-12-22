Gil Matthews Has Raided The Aztecs Vault Again And It’s a Corker - Noise11.com

Fans of Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs, Gil Matthews has released a new volume of ‘Lock Up Your Mothers’. ‘Live Vol.2’ is out now.

The original ‘Lock Up Your Mothers’ album was a triple disc compilation released in 1994. Here we are 27 years later and Gil’s latest curation of Aztecs live features tracks recorded in 1994 in Gladstone, Melbourne, Sawtell and Dee Why creating a flow-on collection for the band.

‘Lock Up Your Mothers : Live Vol. 2’ features 12 previously unreleased Aztecs live tracks.

Track Listing

“Live in Gladstone” December 1994

1. Momma

2. Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy

3. C.C. Rider

4. Before You Accuse Me (Take A Look At Yourself)

“Live in Melbourne” December 1994

5. Rock ’n’ Roll City

6. Let’s Have A Party

7. Oop Poo Pa Doo

“Live in Sawtell” December 1994

8. Rock Me Baby

9. World Turning

“Live in Dee Why” December 1994

10. Looking For The Bright Lights

11. Walkin’ The Dog

12. I Ain’t Goin’ Down Again

Billy Thorpe planned the 1994 tour around an upcoming release that would become ‘Lock Up Your Mothers’. As Thorpe was approaching 50 at the time, the “lock up your daughters” saying rebranded as “mothers” made more sense.

“I think I was the one who said ‘lock you’re your mothers’ because ‘lock up your daughters’ was a bit optimistic,” Gil says in the liner notes. “We’d always come up with whacko names, More Arse Than Class, we were known for that kind of thing. It was a perfect name for it”.

The 1994 Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs line-up was Billy Thorpe (guitar, vocals), Warren Morgan (electric piano, organ), Paul Wheeler (bass) and Gil Matthews (drums, vocals).

Jump online and get ‘Lock Up Your Mothers : Live Vol. 2’ direct from Aztec Records, and who knows, Gil might even lick the back of the envelope it is sent to you in.

