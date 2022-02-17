 Gil Matthews Next Aztec Records Release Is Spectrum/Indelible Murtceps ‘Testimonial’ - Noise11.com
Spectrum Testimonial

Gil Matthews Next Aztec Records Release Is Spectrum/Indelible Murtceps ‘Testimonial’

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Gil Matthews has given a 21st century make-over to the 1973 Spectrum / Indelible Murtceps album ‘Testimonial’. (Murtceps was Spectrum spelt backwards). Murtceps was the pub band version of Spectrum, while Spectrum played concert mode in bigger venues.

‘Testimonial’ was the third studio album for Spectrum before the band broke up in the 1973.

Spectrum ‘Testimonial was:

Michael (Mike) Rudd / acoustic guitar, electric guitar, vocals
Bill Putt / bass guitar
Ray Arnott / drums, percussion, vocals
John Mills / piano, electric piano, Hammond organ, Optronics 1000 Series synthesizer

The album was recorded at – Bill Armstrong Studios and mixed at – EMI Studios 301.

The original album featured:

A1. Indelible Shuffle (Rudd)
A2. It Would be Nice (Arnott)
A3. Ray’s Boogie (Arnott)
A4. Singing the Blues (Rudd)
A5. I Think I Missed the Station (Rudd)
A6. Hot Rocket (Arnott/Rudd)

B1. Real Meanie (Rudd)
B2. Who is Bugging You? (Rudd)
B3. Essay In Paranoia (Arnott/Rudd)
B4. Homesick Valium Blues (Rudd)

Ray Arnott had left to join Ross Wilson’s Mighty Kong and Bill Putt and Mike Rudd decided to end both Spectrum and Murtceps.

Both bands (even through they were the same band) played their farewell shows at Melbourne’s Dallas Brooks Hall on 15 April 1973.

Rudd and Putt reformed Spectrum in 1999 and released two more albums ‘Spill’ (1999) and ‘No Thinking’ (2004). A six-track EP ‘Breathing Space’ followed in 2008. ‘Breathing Space Too’ in 2009 and ‘Breathing Space As Well’ in 2011. Bill died from a heart attack in 2013.

Spectrum’s ‘Milesago’ and ‘Part One’ have previously been reissued by Aztec Records.

