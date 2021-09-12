Girls Aloud Return To UK Chart Following Death of Sarah Harding - Noise11.com

Sales and streams of Girls Aloud’s back catalogue have soared in tribute to late member Sarah Harding, the Official Charts Company can confirm.

Following Sarah’s tragic passing aged 39 last Sunday (September 5) following a battle with cancer, Girls Aloud fans have celebrated Sarah’s lasting legacy by purchasing and streaming some of her biggest hits.

Girls Aloud’s second greatest hits collection TEN from 2012 returns to the Official Albums Chart at Number 61, the album’s first Top 100 appearance since March 2013. According to Official Charts Company data, TEN’s chart sales increased 320% week-on-week.

Sales of Sarah’s solo single Wear It Like A Crown – an unreleased track Sarah put out this past March after finding it on her laptop – have risen 7500%. Proceeds from Wear It Like A Crown will benefit The Christie NHS Foundation where Sarah received treatment.

The Girls Aloud single that saw the biggest uplift was their moving 2004 Number 1 single I’ll Stand By You, which saw a 1068% surge. Streams of 2009 chart topper The Promise – in which Sarah sings her famous line “Here I am, walking Primrose” – tripled week-on-week and saw an overall spike in activity of 340%.

Girls Aloud’s debut Number 1 single Sound of the Underground – the 2002 Christmas Number 1 – regularly racks up over 100,000 streams each week, but lifted to 295,000 plays in tribute to Sarah. It’s overall sales rose 125%. Finally, 2007 Top 3 hit Call The Shots saw an increase in downloads and streams of 333%.

