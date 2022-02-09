Glenn Wheatley Farewelled In Private Family Service - Noise11.com

Music legend Glenn Wheatley was farewelled with a private service held for his immediate family on Monday. There are currently no plans for an industry send-off at this stage but it may happen in the future.

In a statement, the Wheatley family said,

The Wheatley family is extremely grateful for the overwhelming expressions of love, respect, admiration and support that have come from all sectors of Australian life following Glenn’s passing last Tuesday.

A private family service was held yesterday in Melbourne. The family is conscious of the call for an opportunity for the broader community of friends, musicians and business colleagues to honour and celebrate Glenn’s life.

While not yet ready to make plans, Gaynor has expressed the desire for any such event to follow the long established Wheatley tradition of presenting music for community benefit.

Frontline workers in the medical community’s battle against Covid, in particular ICU Nurses, are foremost in her mind.

Glenn Wheatley passed away from complications from Covid-19 on 1 February 2022. He was the bass player in 60s rock band Masters Apprentices before going into management and launching Little River Band globally. Glenn also drove the careers of John Farnham and Delta Goodrem while running a parallel career in the media as the founder of Australia’s first commercial FM statement EON-FM and later owner of radio stations on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast as well as 2CH Sydney.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



