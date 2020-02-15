Green Day ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ Debuts At No 1 in UK

Green Day’s latest album Father Of All Motherfuckers lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the US punk-rockers their fourth UK chart-topping album.

The band’s 13th studio record takes the top spot with just over 23,000 chart sales, including 3,800 sales on vinyl – this week’s best-seller on wax.

It earns Green Day their fourth Number 1 album; their first arrived in 2004 with American Idiot, followed by 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown and 2016’s Radio Revolution. View Green Day’s Official UK Chart history in full.

Seven more new releases land in this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 40; the next is British alt-pop duo Oh Wonder, who claim their second Top 10 record with No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (Number 8). It’s also the week’s biggest seller in UK independent record shops, taking the Number 1 slot on the Official Record Store Chart.

Outside the Top 10, Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows have secured their first Top 40 record with their second album Point Of No Return at Number 14, British crooner Bryan Ferry claims his 21st Top 40 record with Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974 at Number 18, and La Roux is new at Number 20 with her third collection Supervision.

US drill rapper Pop Smoke makes his UK chart debut at Number 22 with mixtape Meet The Woo 2, Rod Stewart’s former chart-topper You’re In My Heart returns to the Top 40 at Number 26 following its release on vinyl, and Southern rock band The Cadillac Three enter at Number 30 with Country Fuzz.

Further down, Whitney Houston’s The Ultimate Collection returns to the Top 40 at 31 ahead of her UK hologram tour kicking off later this month, and British folk star Seth Lakeman lands at 39 with A Pilgrim’s Tale.

