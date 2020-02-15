 Green Day 'Father Of All Motherfuckers' Debuts At No 1 in UK - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ Debuts At No 1 in UK

by Music-News.com on February 15, 2020

in News

Green Day’s latest album Father Of All Motherfuckers lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the US punk-rockers their fourth UK chart-topping album.

The band’s 13th studio record takes the top spot with just over 23,000 chart sales, including 3,800 sales on vinyl – this week’s best-seller on wax.

It earns Green Day their fourth Number 1 album; their first arrived in 2004 with American Idiot, followed by 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown and 2016’s Radio Revolution. View Green Day’s Official UK Chart history in full.

Seven more new releases land in this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 40; the next is British alt-pop duo Oh Wonder, who claim their second Top 10 record with No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (Number 8). It’s also the week’s biggest seller in UK independent record shops, taking the Number 1 slot on the Official Record Store Chart.

Outside the Top 10, Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows have secured their first Top 40 record with their second album Point Of No Return at Number 14, British crooner Bryan Ferry claims his 21st Top 40 record with Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974 at Number 18, and La Roux is new at Number 20 with her third collection Supervision.

US drill rapper Pop Smoke makes his UK chart debut at Number 22 with mixtape Meet The Woo 2, Rod Stewart’s former chart-topper You’re In My Heart returns to the Top 40 at Number 26 following its release on vinyl, and Southern rock band The Cadillac Three enter at Number 30 with Country Fuzz.

Further down, Whitney Houston’s The Ultimate Collection returns to the Top 40 at 31 ahead of her UK hologram tour kicking off later this month, and British folk star Seth Lakeman lands at 39 with A Pilgrim’s Tale.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Charlie Puth Is On The New Ozzy Osbourne Album

28-year old pop star Charlie Puth is a guest on the next Ozzy Osbourrne album ‘Ordinary Man’.

8 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Have New Music For 2020

Midnight Oil will have a lot of new music in 2020.

1 day ago
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert Fans Drenched At First Australian Show In Brisbane

Queen + Adam Lambert’s first Australian show in Brisbane last night was a washout but, like the song, the show must go on.

1 day ago
Short Stack
Short Stack Add Extra Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Shows

Short Stack have added shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for their 2020 reunion tour.

2 days ago
Violent Soho
Violent Soho Tease Fifth Album With ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Brisbane’s Violent Soho will release their first album in four years ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in April.

2 days ago
The Whitlams
Tim Freedman Is Taking The Whitlams Back On the Road

Tim Freedman of The Whitlams is on a mission from God. He is getting the band back together. Guitarist Jak Housden, bassist Warwick Hornby and drummer Terepai Richmond will join Tim for a 2020 Whitlams tour.

2 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May of Queen Shouts Down Channel 7 Arse-Clown

Queen’s Brian May shouted down an arse-clown from Channel 7 after the intrusive cameraman disrupted Brian’s personal time while posing with fans at Brisbane airport.

2 days ago