 Groovin The Moo Is Back for 2022 - Noise11.com
Groovin The Moo photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam

Groovin The Moo photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam

Groovin The Moo Is Back for 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Groovin The Moo will reactivate in 2022 after a not so welcome delay from lockdown 2020 and 2021.

Steve Halpin of Cattleyard has revealed the revised 2022 dates putting Groovin The Moo back on the road.

Steve Halpin said; “It’s been a long time between Moo’s and we are so genuinely happy to be back on the road to some of our local regions to reconnect with artists, community, suppliers, team and most importantly, with each other! We have missed you all terribly and thank you for your patience.”

GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY
Maitland, NSW
Saturday 23 April 2022
Maitland Showground
Wonnarua Country
Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW
Canberra, ACT

Sunday 24 April 2022
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)
Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT
Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 30 April 2022
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds
Dja Dja Wurrung Country
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

v spy v spy Live At The Prince of Wales 1984
v. Spy v. Spy. 1984 Show To Be Released For Desk Tape Series

A live recording of the v. Spy v. Spy 1984 Prince of Wales show will be released as part of the Desk Tape Series to raise funds for Support Act’s Roadies Fund.

17 hours ago
John Lennon Imagine
Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews, Steve Kilbey, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi To Perform The Imagine Album

Empire Touring has rounded up Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews, Steve Kilbey, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi for a performance of the ‘Imagine’ album and the songs of John Lennon, to mark this year’s 50th anniversary of the release of the classic John Lennon solo album.

18 hours ago
Lime Cordiale
Michael Chugg Puts On The Squeeze With A Day On The Green

Michael Chugg is bringing Lime Cordiale’s The Squeeze Festival to A Day On The Green in 2022.

20 hours ago
Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Regent Theatre Photo by MICHELLE GRACE HUNDERMoulin Rouge! The Musical at the Regent Theatre Photo by MICHELLE GRACE HUNDER
REVIEW: Moulin Rouge Gets Australia Seriously Back On Stage

Moulin Rouge is everything that is great about Australian theatre. It is entertaining, fast paced and features a perfectly curated songlist offering something for everyone.

2 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Have A Christmas Beer

The Darkness has released a beer named after their festive hit 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'.

2 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo

James Reyne has decided to tackle an Oz Rock classic. Check out the James Reyne edition of Rose Tattoo’s ‘Bad Boy For Love’.

4 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Christen New Album ‘Resist’ And Announce 2022 Australian Tour

Midnight Oil will head out for a farewell tour in 2022 built around a new album they have christen ‘Resist’.

4 days ago