Groovin The Moo Is Back for 2022 - Noise11.com

Groovin The Moo will reactivate in 2022 after a not so welcome delay from lockdown 2020 and 2021.
Steve Halpin of Cattleyard has revealed the revised 2022 dates putting Groovin The Moo back on the road.
Steve Halpin said; “It’s been a long time between Moo’s and we are so genuinely happy to be back on the road to some of our local regions to reconnect with artists, community, suppliers, team and most importantly, with each other! We have missed you all terribly and thank you for your patience.”
GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY
Maitland, NSW
Saturday 23 April 2022
Maitland Showground
Wonnarua Country
Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW
Canberra, ACT
Sunday 24 April 2022
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)
Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT
Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 30 April 2022
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds
Dja Dja Wurrung Country
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC
