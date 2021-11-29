Groovin The Moo Is Back for 2022 - Noise11.com

Groovin The Moo will reactivate in 2022 after a not so welcome delay from lockdown 2020 and 2021.

Steve Halpin of Cattleyard has revealed the revised 2022 dates putting Groovin The Moo back on the road.

Steve Halpin said; “It’s been a long time between Moo’s and we are so genuinely happy to be back on the road to some of our local regions to reconnect with artists, community, suppliers, team and most importantly, with each other! We have missed you all terribly and thank you for your patience.”

GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY

Maitland, NSW

Saturday 23 April 2022

Maitland Showground

Wonnarua Country

Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

Canberra, ACT

Sunday 24 April 2022

Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)

Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country

Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 30 April 2022

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds

Dja Dja Wurrung Country

42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

