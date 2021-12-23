Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68 - Noise11.com

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist with credit on albums by Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Bernie Taupin, has died at age 68.

Le Mesurier was the son of British comedians John Le Mesurier (Dad’s Army) and Hattie Jacques (Carry On movies).

Robin co-wrote the Rod Stewart songs ‘Dancin’ Alone’ and ‘Sweet Surrender’ (Body Wishes, 1983) and played guitar on the Stewart albums ‘Tonight I’m Yours’, ‘Absolutely Live’, ‘Body Wishes’, ‘Camouflage’ and ‘Every Beat of My Heart’.

He was part of the French singer Johnny Hallyday’s band from 1994 through to Hallyday’s death in 2017. Robin was also the guitarist for Bernie Taupin’s tow Farm Dogs albums ‘Last Stand in Open Country’ and ‘Immigrant Sons’ in 1996 and 1998 as well as the Ron Wood solo album ‘1234’ in 1981.

He was also a member of The Wombles live touring band in the 1970s with Mike Batt.

Mike Batt said, “Devastated to learn from Julian Lennon that our mutual dear friend Robin Le Mesurier has died aged 68. A kind, brilliant musician, he spent many years with Rod Stewart and later Johnny Halliday. He was Wellington in our in the very first Wombles TOTP show. RIP dear Robin”.

Devastated to learn from Julian Lennon that our mutual dear friend Robin Le Mesurier has died aged 68. A kind, brilliant musician, he spent many years with Rod Stewart and later Johnny Halliday. He was Wellington in our in the very first Wombles TOTP show. RIP dear Robin. 😥 pic.twitter.com/xkKVM8ATmL — Mike Batt LVO (@Mike_Batt) December 22, 2021

Julian lennon posted, Heartbroken to hear of the Passing of My Dear Old friend,

Robin Le Mesurier… Forever in our Hearts….

My Most Sincere Condolences to his Family & Friends

Hal Lindes of Dire Straits posted, “Devastatingly sad to hear the news of my mate Robin Le Mesurier’s passing. A kind and generous soul and a spectacularly gifted guitarist, the world is a much sadder place today.”

