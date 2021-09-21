Guns N Roses Preview Another New Song - Noise11.com

Slash has uploaded a video of what is expected to be a new Guns N Roses song called ‘Hard Skool’.

Slash put video of a rehearsal in Chicago featuring the song. While the band played in Chicago on Thursday they did not play the song in the set. They also didn’t perform ‘Hard Skool’ at the Milwaukee show on Saturday.

A new song ‘Absurd’ was released in August. It is the first new Guns N Roses song to feature Slash and Duff McLagan since the 1994 cover of ‘Sympathy for the Devil’.

‘Absurd’ was a song originally called ‘Silkworms’. It was recorded but not used on the ‘Chinese Democracy’ album of 2008 and as ‘Silkworms’ was performed four times by Axl’s non-Slash edition of Guns N Roses. Guns N Roses have played it in each show in their current tour.

Here is the setlist for the first Guns N’ Roses concert in Milwaukee 18 September 2021.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2004)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

You’re Crazy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals, live debut by GN’R)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Slash Guitar Solo (Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” Jam)

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Patience (from GNR Lies, 1988)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Madagascar (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Meanwhile tickets for Guns N Roses Australian shows for November are still on sale despite no chance of them happening in Australia this year. With new Covid rules in place and a timeline for Australia to come out of lockdown, Australia will not be open for the scheduled 6 November start of the tour in Queensland, nor will Australia be able to accommodate any of these dates in 2021.

The Australian Guns N Roses tour will be rescheduled. However, no official word has been given as to when fans can expect the new dates.

