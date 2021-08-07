 Guns N Roses Release Brand New Studio Version of 'Absurd' - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Guns N Roses Release Brand New Studio Version of ‘Absurd’

by Music-News.com on August 7, 2021

in News

Guns N’ Roses have released the studio version of ‘ABSURD’.

Guns N Roses gave the reworked version of ‘Silkworms’ its live debut at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this week, and they’ve now made it available to stream.

‘Silkworms’ was featured on 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ LP, but dates back to 2001.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to hear when the ‘November Rain’ group’s comeback album will be released.

Axe-slayer Slash previously revealed he kept himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by writing new music for Guns ‘N Roses and he’s also been jamming with his bandmates Axl and bassist Duff McKagan, separately.

He said: “I’ve been pretty much a homebody, but I’ve been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.

“I’ve been jamming with Duff and I’ve been jamming with Axl and I’ve been doing stuff like that, so we’ve been getting some work done that way. But I haven’t been doing much else. I haven’t been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I’m] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot.”

Prior to then, Slash said he was “really excited” about the new material, and that the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

He said in 2019: “We’re just doing this one run [of shows] in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico end of this month into November. And so that’s it for GUNS for now. And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. Obviously, everybody knows that we’re working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that’s really primarily what the focus is.

“Everybody has been sort of, like, when we’re in town, working on it. And then when we’re out of town, obviously not. So it’s been that kind of thing.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

HANSON - Against The World - Credit Jonathan Weiner - 1200
Hanson Debut New Song ‘Against The World’

Hanson have gone a little bit country with their new song ‘Against The World'.

16 mins ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Fuck With The Westboro Baptist Cult Again

Foo Fighters were in Kansas this week where they took time away from their concert to visit the heathen hate group Westboro Baptist Cult and spread some love while the hate group was picketing their concert.

31 mins ago
Blues Traveler Travelers Blues
Rita Wilson Joins Blues Traveler For Cover of Gnarls Barkley ‘Crazy’

Actor/Singer Rita Wilson has recorded a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ for the Blues Traveler ‘Traveler’s Blues’ album.

1 day ago
Diane Warren The Cave Sessions Vol 1
Diane Warren To Release All-Star Album

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren will release her debut album at age 64 and she has asked her famous friends along to contribute.

1 day ago
The Offspring
The Offspring Drop Anti-Vaxxer Drummer

The Offspring drummer Pete Parada claims the band have forced him out over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

3 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 To Release Limited Edition Apollo Live Album

U2 subscribers are being treated to the ‘U2 Live At The Apollo’ album.

3 days ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Resume US Tour But Australian Dates In Doubt Due To #Gladyscluster

Guns N’ Roses have kicked off their North American tour in Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA. The tour goes through to 12 October with the final show in Monterrey, Mexico and then the tour was meant to come to Australia and New Zealand, but that is now unlikely.

3 days ago