Guns N Roses Resume US Tour But Australian Dates In Doubt Due To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guns N Roses Resume US Tour But Australian Dates In Doubt Due To #Gladyscluster

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2021

in News

Guns N’ Roses have kicked off their North American tour in Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA. The tour goes through to 12 October with the final show in Monterrey, Mexico and then the tour was meant to come to Australia and New Zealand, but that is now unlikely.

With New South Wales desperately trying to extinguish the current #Gladyscluster, compounded with an extension to Australia’s two-week mandatory quarantine, the chances of Guns N’ Roses being able to tour Australia in November is next to zero.

The #Gladyscluster is likely to go into November, at least with a high level of restrictions, rendering New South Wales show high risk on current projections. Without Sydney and without 100% capacity nationally, the tour would not make financial sense.

The Australian and New Zealand Guns N’ Roses tour was due to start on the Gold Coast on 6 November. Given the three-week gap between the last show in Mexico and the first show in Australia the start date for the tour is logistically impossible given the amount of people in the G N’ R entourage who would be required to quarantine.

International shows are unlikely for Australia until 2022.

The Guns N’ Roses PA show had a few surprises. For the first time the classic line-up performed songs from Axl’s faux-GnR ‘Chinese Democracy’ album. The obvious trade-off for that was Slash was allowed to perform one of his Velvet Revolver songs for the first time with this band. The audience was also treated to a ‘Pop’ song, a cover of The Stooges ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.

Here is the setlist for the first Guns N’ Roses concert in Pennsylvania.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use You Illusion 1, 1991)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2004)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Estranged Civil War (from Use You Illusion II, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use You Illusion 1, 1991)
You’re Crazy (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
You Could Be Mine Civil War (from Use You Illusion II, 1991)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals, live debut by GN’R)
Civil War (from Use You Illusion II, 1991)
Dead Horse (from Use You Illusion 1, 1991)
Slash Guitar Solo (Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” Jam)
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)
November Rain (from Use You Illusion 1, 1991)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Civil War (from Use You Illusion II, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

Encore:
Paradise City (from Appetite for Destruction, 1987)

