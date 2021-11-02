Guy Pearce Stars In Radiohead Video For ‘Follow Me Around’ - Noise11.com

Australian actor Guy Pearce is the star of the new Radiohead video ‘Follow Me Around’.

Guy Pearce has starred in ‘LA Confidential’, ‘The Time Machine’, ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘Iron Man 3’. He has also released two albums ‘Broken Bones’ (2014) and ‘The Nomad’ (2018).

The Radiohead ‘Follow Me Around’ video was directed by Us, who has also worked with The Rolling Stones. The track ‘Follow Me Around’, a fan fav, is coming out officially on the upcoming ‘Kid A Mnesia’ release this Friday.

